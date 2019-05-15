ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

State and capital must be in sync, says prime minister on Tallinn Day ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre).
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre). Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) used the occasion of Wednesday's Tallinn Day to announce the importance of cooperation between the state and its capital city.

Tallinn Day falls on May 15, since on that date in 1248, Erik IV of Denmark granted Lübeck Town Law rights to the city, making it part of a common legal and free trade area, together with other northern European mercantile towns. Northern Estonia fell under Danish rule at the time; the etymology of the capital's Estonian name is usually cited as "Danish Town".

The annual event is furthermore this year dedicated to the year of the Estonian language, which the prime minister said was a metaphor for Tallinn itself.

"One clear parallel can be drawn between language and the city, which is in constant development and change," Mr Ratas said, according to BNS.

"This is why, on Tallinn Day, we can on the one hand value the city's history and achievements so far. However, this is also a day when we can think about the future, and the different possibilities accompanying it," he continued, speaking at a ceremony held at the Town Hall.

Ratas highlighted the European Green Capital initiative, which started in Tallinn, as well as free public transport for residents of the capital, saying that an idea planted today could turn into a large and inspiring idea in the future, not to mention an example to many other cities .

"Today's meeting at the Lühike Jälg gate tower demonstrates that cooperation is the key to open all locks, even those on the heaviest of doors. To keep Tallinn and the whole of Estonia to be strong, we must keep in step with each other," he continued.

Tallinn Day features a traditional meeting between the prime minister and the Mayor of Tallinn, currently Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre), at the Old Town landmark.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jüri ratastallinn day


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
09:07

President Kaljulaid meets incoming, outgoing NATO commanders

15.05

SIG Sauer issues no further challenge on court tender decision

15.05

HRH The Princess Royal to visit Estonia in May

15.05

Public response to Mart Helme accusations regarding ERR US correspondent

15.05

State and capital must be in sync, says prime minister on Tallinn Day

15.05

President Kaljulaid meets with new IT minister nominee

15.05

Marine Le Pen asks EKRE MP to delete 'selfie' from social media page

15.05

Government to continue discussing budget strategy Thursday, next week

Opinion
15:01

RAF jets scrambled twice in two days to intercept Russian aircraft

13:38

Tänak movie heading abroad: Filmmakers to meet with distributors at Cannes

12:41

Number of calls to domestic violence helpline doubles since January

12:04

Reform initiates Helme no-confidence vote

11:16

Gallery: Kert Kingo new IT minister

Business
13.05

2018 average gross monthly income €1,234

12.05

African states interested in digital solutions developed by Estonian firms

11.05

Moody's affirms Estonia A1 rating with stable outlook

11.05

April registered unemployment falls to 4.8 percent

10.05

Proposed Saaremaa wind turbine blocked

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

EU Elections panel
Day in the Life
Latest news
16:12

Estonian government endorses North Macedonia NATO accession protocol

15:48

Tallinn to Riga in under two hours, promises Rail Baltica

15:01

RAF jets scrambled twice in two days to intercept Russian aircraft

13:38

Tänak movie heading abroad: Filmmakers to meet with distributors at Cannes

12:41

Number of calls to domestic violence helpline doubles since January

12:04

Reform initiates Helme no-confidence vote

11:16

Gallery: Kert Kingo new IT minister

10:26

Russian foreign ministry, embassy, attack border treaty comments

09:44

European Parliament elections advance voting starts Thursday

09:07

President Kaljulaid meets incoming, outgoing NATO commanders

15.05

SIG Sauer issues no further challenge on court tender decision

15.05

HRH The Princess Royal to visit Estonia in May

15.05

Public response to Mart Helme accusations regarding ERR US correspondent

15.05

State and capital must be in sync, says prime minister on Tallinn Day

15.05

President Kaljulaid meets with new IT minister nominee

15.05

Marine Le Pen asks EKRE MP to delete 'selfie' from social media page

15.05

Government to continue discussing budget strategy Thursday, next week

15.05

Estonian entry 'Storm' reaches Eurovision finals

15.05

Nordica carries over 2.2 million passengers in 2018

15.05

First quarter unemployment rate down to 4.7 percent on year

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: