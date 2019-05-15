State and capital must be in sync, says prime minister on Tallinn Day

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) used the occasion of Wednesday's Tallinn Day to announce the importance of cooperation between the state and its capital city.

Tallinn Day falls on May 15, since on that date in 1248, Erik IV of Denmark granted Lübeck Town Law rights to the city, making it part of a common legal and free trade area, together with other northern European mercantile towns. Northern Estonia fell under Danish rule at the time; the etymology of the capital's Estonian name is usually cited as "Danish Town".

The annual event is furthermore this year dedicated to the year of the Estonian language, which the prime minister said was a metaphor for Tallinn itself.

"One clear parallel can be drawn between language and the city, which is in constant development and change," Mr Ratas said, according to BNS.

"This is why, on Tallinn Day, we can on the one hand value the city's history and achievements so far. However, this is also a day when we can think about the future, and the different possibilities accompanying it," he continued, speaking at a ceremony held at the Town Hall.

Ratas highlighted the European Green Capital initiative, which started in Tallinn, as well as free public transport for residents of the capital, saying that an idea planted today could turn into a large and inspiring idea in the future, not to mention an example to many other cities .

"Today's meeting at the Lühike Jälg gate tower demonstrates that cooperation is the key to open all locks, even those on the heaviest of doors. To keep Tallinn and the whole of Estonia to be strong, we must keep in step with each other," he continued.

Tallinn Day features a traditional meeting between the prime minister and the Mayor of Tallinn, currently Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre), at the Old Town landmark.