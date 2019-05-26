By 4 p.m. Sunday, turnout stood at 34 percent, the Electoral Committee reported. The busiest polling stations so far are in Tallinn, where 38.8 percent of the local electorate have voted already. Turnout continues to be the lowest in Ida-Viru County, at 21.9 percent in the afternoon.

This means that the current election is still slightly busier than the last one in 2014, when turnout at 4 p.m. was 31.6 percent.

Though overall turnout is very low compared to the March 3 general election, activity has been slightly greater this year overall. Six days before the election, 14.4 percent of voters had voted already, compared to 9.67 percent five years ago. At the end of early and e-voting four days ago, turnout stood at 25.4 percent, 6.4 points ahead of 2014's 19 percent.

Voters have until 8 p.m. Sunday to cast their vote at their designated polling station. Altogether 444 such polling stations are open all around the country today.

Contrary to a common myth surrounding Estonia's voting system, a paper vote on election day doesn't override a previous advance or e-vote, which means that all those who have voted already won't be able to do so again at polling stations today.

According to the Electoral Committee, results won't be published before midnight Sunday.

