ERR live streaming CyCon 2019 cyber defense conference

President Kersti Kaljulaid addressing last year's CyCon.
President Kersti Kaljulaid addressing last year's CyCon. Source: CCDCOE
The 11th International Conference on Cyber Conflict (CyCon) starting on Wednesday brings more than 600 key experts and decision-makers, including NATO representatives, from the global cyberdefense community to Tallinn. The theme for this year's CyCon is 'Silent Battle'. ERR is livestreaming some of the keynote speeches (see link below).

Running from May 28-31, CyCon 2019 is to build on its tradition of covering issues ranging from international cooperation, conflict in cyberspace, technical challenges, requirements, legal frameworks and cyber regulations and standards, according to a CCDCOE press release.  

The conference is also set to host a plenary panel with Cyber Commanders, a CyCon Women's Breakfast and several pre-conference workshops, including the launch of the International Cyber Law Interactive Toolkit.

The schedule is as follows (all timings local):

Wednesday, May 29

  • 9:00 a.m. Opening remarks from NATO Cybersecurity Centre Director Col Jaak Tarien.
  • 9:10 a.m. Opening speech by Kersti Kaljulaid, President of the Republic of Estonia.
  • 9:40 a.m. Keynote speech by Admiral Manfred Nielson, Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, NATO.
  • 10:00 a.m. Keynote speech by Rear Admiral William Wheeler, Director of the US Cybercommand J5.

Thursday, May 30

  • 09:00 a.m. Vice-Admiral Arnaud Coustillière, Director General for Cyber Defence in the French Ministry of Defence.
  • 09:20 a.m. MG Burke E Wilson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Cyber Policy, US Department of Defence.
  • 09:40 a.m. Kentaro Sonoura, Special Adviser to Prime Minister of Japan.
  • 10:00 a.m. Tom Burt, Corporate Vice President for Customer Security & Trust, Microsoft.

The conference is hosted by Swissotel in central Tallinn and all presentations are in English.

CyCon is organized by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE), a NATO-accredited competence centre, think tank and training institution which focuses on analysis, training and exercises in the cybersecurity field. The CCDCOE currently has 21 member states including the U.S., the U.K., Sweden, Finland and Germany as well as Estonia.

Denmark, Bulgaria, Norway and Romania are also scheduled to join the CCDCOE.

The full schedule of the event is here.

CyCon 2019 is on Twitter. To share your impressions and thoughts on the keynotes in social media, please use hashtag #CyCon.

CyCon is a global cybersecurity conference which brings together key players in a wide range of areas including government, military, the private sector and academia.  

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

