Tech portal: Riga more prominent IT destination than Tallinn

According to a privately commissioned survey, there are currently 10,000 people working in IT in Riga, compared to 8,000 in Tallinn. Salaries are higher in the Latvian capital as well, tech portal Geenius.ee wrote.

Referring to a market survey commissioned by Tallinn-based training company, Software Development Academy, the third-largest city in terms of people working in IT is Kaunas in Lithuania, with some 5,500 people, ahead of Vilnius, which at 2,800 comes in last, tech portal Geenius.ee wrote on Wednesday (link in Estonian).

Altogether some 26,000 people work in the sector across the three Baltic states. That Riga, as the area's largest city, would attract the largest crowd of professionals only seems logical, says Software Development Academy manager, Piotr Mazur.

"Riga is the largest city in the area, so it's clear that the IT centers are there, and that the largest concentration of businesses is there, including giants like Accenture and Tieto," Mazur said.

Lithuania's numbers are no outlier either. The greatest number of new developers in the Baltic states are educated in schools in Kaunas and Vilnius, which is why that area is showing the fastest growth at the moment as well.

According to the same survey, the average gross income in IT is higher in Riga than it is in Tallinn as well, at €36,000 a year compared to Tallinn's average of €19,000. Specialists in Vilnius make around €18,000 a year, those in Kaunas some €15,000, Geenius.ee wrote.

Meanwhile, demand for new specialists is as high in all three countries, with currently some 800 available positions available in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia each.

The survey was carried out by HR consultancy Talent Up for Software Development Academy.

