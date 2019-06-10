Russian citizen who crossed Narva River seeking international protection

A Russian citizen caught on the Estonian side after rowing across the Narva River and thus also the temporary border line between the Russian Federation and Estonia in the early hours of Sunday morning has requested international protection from Estonian authorities.

At 2:25 a.m. on Sunday morning, a radar observer at the Vasknarva Border Guard Station detected an illegal crossing from the Russian to the Estonian side of the temporary border line running along the Narva River, the East Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) told BNS.

The individual, who crossed the temporary border line by rowboat, landed on the riverbank on the Estonian side. Border guards detained the individual, whom they identified as a citizen of the Russian Federation.

The Russian citizen requested international protection, and was taken to the border guard station for procedural acts. A criminal investigation was launched regarding the crossing of the temporary border line.

