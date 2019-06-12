ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Viktor Vassiljev politician with highest income in 2018 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Viktor Vassiljev (Centre).
Viktor Vassiljev (Centre). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

In 2018, Centre Party MP Viktor Vassiljev earned over €130,000 in income, €42,000 of which consisted of an MP's annual salary.

Daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL, link in Estonian) wrote that, according to his declaration of interests, Vassiljev received both honorariums and remuneration from home nursing services provider TNP Konsultatsioonid OÜ. He is also one of the owners of Galenos OÜand serves on the supervisory board of the Tallinn Water Works Oversight Foundation.

Ranked second by income last year earned was Jaanus Marrandi (SDE), a member of the previous Riigikogu, whose income totaled €110,807. His salary as MP was supplemented by income earned as an agricultural entrepreneur.

The third highest earner was current Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg (Isamaa), whose earned income of €103,184 reflected both the salary of the previous Riigikogu's chairman of the Security Authorities Surveillance Select Committeeas well as a special pension of 75 percent of the salary of the director general of the Internal Security Service.

Daily Õhtuleht (link in Estonian) added that President Kersti Kaljulaid earned €215,156.57, or nearly €18,000 per month. A significant part of this income, however, consisted of severance still being paid monthly by the European Court of Auditors.

In contrast, current Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik (EKRE) got by on just €501 per month last year. After his term as Järvakandi municipal mayor ended in 2018, Järvik remained unemployed and did work around his personal farm.

Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre), meanwhile, had the highest level of personal debt last year at €300,000.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

wages


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
11.06

Estonia joins declaration supporting Western Balkan European integration

11.06

Justice minister wants to lift outdoor ad, Election Day campaign bans

11.06

Martin Helme: Wind energy not Estonia's long-term plan for energy policy

11.06

Riigikogu committee: Estonia's practical work on UN council just beginning

11.06

Court orders Apotheka to vacate premises at PERH, pay damages

11.06

EKRE ex-minister Marti Kuusik charged with physical abuse

11.06

Lukas awaiting ministry analysis after Helme suggests dividing up ERR

10.06

Russian citizen who crossed Narva River seeking international protection

Opinion
13:13

Euro qualifiers: Estonia 8-0 loss to Germany could have been worse Updated

12:53

Minister proposes land sales tax credits to stave off foreign buyers

12:21

Tallink opens Muuga-Vuosaaari route to regular passengers

11:49

Martin Helme suggests considering building nuclear power plant

10:10

Luik: Military exercises on Baltic Sea demonstrate allied commitment

Business
10.06

Coop Pank announces plan to list shares on Tallinn Stock Exchange

10.06

April trade growth up 4 percent on year

07.06

Kuressaare flight carrier unclear as procurement process declared invalid

07.06

Housing costs main factor in 3.1 percent May inflation rate

06.06

Adam Rang: E-Residency helping Estonia combat criminality

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:28

Opinion: Kremlin friends an isolated group at European Parliament

13:15

Daily: Helme against Perling reappointment as prosecutor general

13:13

Euro qualifiers: Estonia 8-0 loss to Germany could have been worse Updated

12:53

Minister proposes land sales tax credits to stave off foreign buyers

12:21

Tallink opens Muuga-Vuosaaari route to regular passengers

11:49

Martin Helme suggests considering building nuclear power plant

10:10

Luik: Military exercises on Baltic Sea demonstrate allied commitment

09:19

Viktor Vassiljev politician with highest income in 2018

11.06

Train operator Elron reports record passenger numbers for May

11.06

Estonia issues €200 million in treasury bills

11.06

Gallery: Christopher Nolan, John David Washington arrive in Tallinn

11.06

Estonia joins declaration supporting Western Balkan European integration

11.06

Justice minister wants to lift outdoor ad, Election Day campaign bans

11.06

Martin Helme: Wind energy not Estonia's long-term plan for energy policy

11.06

Bolt relaunches in London

11.06

Riigikogu committee: Estonia's practical work on UN council just beginning

11.06

Court orders Apotheka to vacate premises at PERH, pay damages

11.06

EKRE ex-minister Marti Kuusik charged with physical abuse

11.06

Lukas awaiting ministry analysis after Helme suggests dividing up ERR

10.06

Kingo: IT sector labor shortage can be solved with remote work from abroad

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: