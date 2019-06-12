Viktor Vassiljev politician with highest income in 2018

In 2018, Centre Party MP Viktor Vassiljev earned over €130,000 in income, €42,000 of which consisted of an MP's annual salary.

Daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL, link in Estonian) wrote that, according to his declaration of interests, Vassiljev received both honorariums and remuneration from home nursing services provider TNP Konsultatsioonid OÜ. He is also one of the owners of Galenos OÜand serves on the supervisory board of the Tallinn Water Works Oversight Foundation.

Ranked second by income last year earned was Jaanus Marrandi (SDE), a member of the previous Riigikogu, whose income totaled €110,807. His salary as MP was supplemented by income earned as an agricultural entrepreneur.

The third highest earner was current Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg (Isamaa), whose earned income of €103,184 reflected both the salary of the previous Riigikogu's chairman of the Security Authorities Surveillance Select Committeeas well as a special pension of 75 percent of the salary of the director general of the Internal Security Service.

Daily Õhtuleht (link in Estonian) added that President Kersti Kaljulaid earned €215,156.57, or nearly €18,000 per month. A significant part of this income, however, consisted of severance still being paid monthly by the European Court of Auditors.

In contrast, current Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik (EKRE) got by on just €501 per month last year. After his term as Järvakandi municipal mayor ended in 2018, Järvik remained unemployed and did work around his personal farm.

Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre), meanwhile, had the highest level of personal debt last year at €300,000.

