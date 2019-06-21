Police: Alleged Telliskivi shooter 30 year-old man called Raivo

According to initial information released by the police, the man who allegedly shot two taxi drivers in the early hours of Friday is 30 years old, and his name is Raivo. Authorities also have CCTV footage showing the suspect moving around Tallinn's Telliskivi neighborhood.

Police have been working to identify and apprehend the suspect in the case of two taxi drivers shot in Tallinn early on Friday morning. One of the two victims died as a result of the shooting, the other is in critical condition.

What the authorities know at this point is that the alleged shooter is 30 years old and called Raivo. He has dark hair, is approximately 175 centimeters tall, slim, and at the time he was last seen wore a shirt with black and white stripes. According to the police, the suspect is armed.

Prefect Kristjan Jaani of Police and Border Guard Board's north prefecture said that according to currently available information, the suspect approached the taxi drivers on foot and fired several shots at them.

"The man moved in the direction of the Baltic Station after the shooting," Jaani said, adding that the motive and other circumstances of the man's actions will be subject of the criminal case opened in the matter.

"Information collected so far indicates that the shooting was not preceded by any conflict. Work is underway at the scene and in the area, and the police are making efforts to catch the shooter. We have checked the man's home and other addresses linked to him, but have so far been unable to find him," Jaani added.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the man simply walked up to the taxis and pulled the gun on the drivers. The police are still trying to determine the motive of the shooter, BNS wrote.

Authorities received a call at 3 a.m. on Friday that two taxi drivers were shot outside Tallinn's Telliskivi Creative City. Both men were taken to hospital, where one of the victims, aged 32, succumbed to his wounds. The other man is in critical condition as of early Friday afternoon.

A large-scale police operation has been launched to catch the shooter.

The police are asking everyone who sees the man to immediately call 112, and to neither approach the man nor try to establish contact with him.

