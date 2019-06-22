ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Women's épée team reaches European quarter finals ({{commentsTotal}})

ERR, ERR News
Women's épée team at the European Championships in Düsseldorf. From left, Katrina Lehis, Julia Beljajeva, Irina Embrich, and Kristina Kuusk.
Women's épée team at the European Championships in Düsseldorf. From left, Katrina Lehis, Julia Beljajeva, Irina Embrich, and Kristina Kuusk. Source: BizziTeam
The Estonian women's épée team is through to the quarter finals of the European Championship in Düsseldorf, Germany, one step further to matching the bronze medal won last year, though they will not match the clean sweep they achieved in the individual category at last year's contest.

The team defeated the U.K. in the round of 16, 45:25, ERR's Estonian sports portal reports.

The Estonians will be joined by Italy, the team they beat last year to clinch the bronze. Italy defeated Israel in their round of 16 tournament this year.

However, the women's team will not match their achievements in the individual category in last year's competition in Novi Sad, Serbia.

Whereas then, Katrina Lehis took the gold, Kristina Kuusk the silver and Julia Beljajeva rounded things off with the bronze, the best result this year in Düsseldorf came from Beljajeva in 17th place.

The fourth member of the team, Irina Embrich, who had to face off against her compatriot Beljajeva in last year's competition, reached 25th place, with Kuusk and Lehis in 29th and 42nd respectively.

The women's team are next in action Saturday; the men's team of Sten Priinits, Marno Allika, Jüri Salm and Ruslan Eskov, were defeated by Hungary 36:25 on Friday, thus missing out on the bronze and finishing fourth.

The men's épée  team at the 2019 European Championships. Source: A. Bizzi

The épée is the largest and heaviest of the three weapons used in sport fencing; its rules of engagement differ somewhat from those of the more familiar foil, as there are no rules regarding priority and right of way, and the entire body is a valid target area.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian sportsport in estoniawomen's épée  team


