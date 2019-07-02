Kaia Kanepi in action at Wimbledon Tuesday

Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepi is to play in the first round at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on Tuesday, facing Stefanie Vögel (WTA ranking 97th) in the ladies' singles.

Kanepi, ranked 76th in the world, has twice reached the Wimbledon quarter finals, in 2010 and 2013, and has played Vögel twice before, with a win apiece, in 2011 and 2013. The game is the first time they have faced off on grass, however, ERR's sports portal reports.

Kanepi, 34, from Haapsalu, did not play in either of the "warm up" Wimbledon tournaments in Birmingham and Eastbourne, England, though she defeated Italian player Corinna Denton in straight sets at an exhibition tournament in Liverpool. She also reached the last 16 of May's French Open at Roland Garros, ultimately losing to Petra Martić (Croatia).

Vögel has to date never made it past the opening round at Wimbledon, and in only one year, 2009, has she won on grass more times than lost.

The game, played on Court 9 at SW19, starts at around 1 p.m. Estonian time. As ever, ERR's sports portal is live-blogging the game here, for readers with Estonian, or indeed without, since the running score is carried.

Top Estonian player and Wimbledon 20th seed Anett Kontaveit won her first round encounter with American Shelby Rogers 6:0, 4:6, 6:3, on Monday, and faces Heather Watson (U.K.) in the second round. Kontaveit is also entered in the ladies' doubles, partnered with Daria Kasatkina (Russia).

Top Estonian men's player Jürgen Zopp failed to qualify for the main event.