Prime minister attends EaP 10th anniversary conference in Georgia

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) is in Georgia this week, attending a conference marking the 10th anniversary of the European Union's Eastern Partnership (EaP), Baltic News Service reports.

The conference, held in Batumi, Georgia's second city, on Thursday and Friday, will be attended by delegates from several EU member states and EaP countries, including foreign ministers, it is reported.

Outgoing European Council President Donald Tusk is also attending, having been welcomed at Batumi's international airport by Georgian foreign minister David Zalkalania and Adjara governor Tornike Rijvadze.

Several financial agreements are due for signing at the conference, including two allocating a reported €47 million in aid to Georgia.

The EaP is a joint EU initiative, and six Eastern European Partners, governing the union's relationship with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.