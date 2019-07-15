ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Estonian online music portal Rada7 to shut down after 20 years ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
ERR, ERR News
Rada7 founder Ivo Kiviorg's family cat Muri, seen here with Estonian hip-hop albums, frequently graced the covers of the online portal's weekly music recommendations.
Rada7 founder Ivo Kiviorg's family cat Muri, seen here with Estonian hip-hop albums, frequently graced the covers of the online portal's weekly music recommendations. Source: Ivo Kiviorg/Rada7
Following two decades of volunteer-based efforts, award-winning Estonian online music magazine and portal Rada7.ee is celebrating its 20th and final birthday with a parting bang on Sept. 6.

"20 years is a very long time," said Ivo Kiviorg, founder and head of the Rada7 team from beginning to end. "When I first came up with the idea for a music page, loitering around in the woods as a teenager, I couldn't have possibly imagined that this would end up such a long, meaningful and eventful journey. As I think back on what we've accomplished, I think it bears saying that we have done our part to make Estonia a better place. This is all the more remarkable due to the fact that Rada7.ee has always run exclusively on volunteer efforts. I'd like to thank everyone who has been there with us in thought, contributors, supporters, artists and organizers from the bottom of my heart. This has been an absolutely incredible adventure. Now it's on to the next thing."

Rada7's final birthday party will take place at Tallinn's Sveta Baar on Friday, Sept. 6, where Thou Shell of Death, Fvnerals (U.K.), Ocean Districts, Sibyl Vane, Talbot, 4-got-10 and Söör Paul will help set the mood and celebrate.  

A rare photo of the entire Rada7 team, circa 2016. Source: Rada7

As this birthday party will be doubling as a farewell party for the portal, the night will kick off on a darker and slower note before picking up speed and moving toward new beginnings. Thou Shell of Death has patiently waited for Rada7's party to finally debut its new album "Witchery," which as released by Austria's Talheim Records in April. The U.K.'s aptly named Fvnerals will likewise play a guest set, their sound featuring a mix of doom, post-rock, shoegaze and dark ambient.

Ocean Districts, which released its EP "Doomtowns" late last year, and Pärnu's Sibyl Vane, which has its third album in the works, will begin to pick up the pace before the evening culminates with a merciless live set by Talbot, which released the full-length album "Magnetism" last year. Anders Melts and Paul Lepasson, or 4-got-10 and Söör Paul, of Beats from the Vault and SÜNK fame will then take over to keep the party going.

Portal uniting artists, fans

Founded in 1999, Rada7.ee is an online music magazine and portal whose community consists of event organizers, artists, journalists as well as fans themselves.

Rada7 is a leading and award-winning Estonian-language source on music, and provides comprehensive coverage of concerts, festivals, and local and international acts alike. It was awarded Media Channel of the Year at the inaugural Estonian Music Industry Awards in 2015 and again in 2018; during the years in between, it was shortlisted among the top three.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

