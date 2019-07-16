ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Municipal police take to ATVs in Old Town patrols ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Mupo personnel on ATVs in Tallinn's Old Town.
Mupo personnel on ATVs in Tallinn's Old Town. Source: ERR
News

Tallinn municipal police (Mupo) are patrolling the city's Old Town using All Terrain Vehicles, through the summer.

The ATVs, which are also being used at beaches, patrol in areas not easily accessible by regular vehicles or, according to Mupo head Aivar Toompere, on foot.

The ATVs will come in handy: "Additionally, when large cruise ships dock in Tallinn, bringing tourists, many of whom stay in the old town and require a lot of information," Toompere added, speaking on current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" Monday evening.

The ATVs seem to have been a hit with tourists, who often ask to have their photo taken with the vehicles and their riders, Mupo says.

"Many are coming both to take pictures, and to ask for advice. In fact, it seems these ATVs aren't so common in Europe. We are here more or less for the first time," noted senior chief inspector Deniss Burašnikov.

The Mupo ATV operatives will otherwise be confined to checking bicycle taxi rickshaw drivers, or street musicians, comply with regulations, dealing with drunks, and informing the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) about more serious infringements.

Previous interior minister Katri Raik (SDE) had looked at extending Mupo's powers, and those of other municipal police forces in the country, to include the use of physical force, though this met with criticism.

The auxiliary police force's other most well-known role is in booking those riding Tallinn public transport for free, when they do not have the right to do so. This can include Tallinn resident's who are elligible for free transport but do not have their transport card on their person. The force had somewhat of a makeover and new vehicles in recent times and its uniforms now resemble those of PPA officers more closely.

"Unfortunately, yes, our hands are a bit tied," added Toompere.

"Even though they're [drivers entering Old Town streets forbidden to them] driving in a pedestrianized zone, we can't fine them. If you are a smart driver and catch on to this, then you will make yourself scarce, but if you do not, then we will contact the PPA who can then attend the scene and fine them," Toompere added.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ppamupoold towntourism in tallinn


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
12:51

Air force and Special Operations groups get new commanders

11:49

Gallery: Free movie music concert held at Song Festival Grounds

11:32

Two Russian bomber planes patrol Baltic international waters

10:33

Estonia unlikely to quit PACE on Russia issue

09:32

Municipal police take to ATVs in Old Town patrols

08:43

Russian citizen fishing without Narva Reservoir permit detained by PPA

15.07

Electric scooters may require further regulation, says PPA spokesperson

15.07

Final casting call for 'Tenet' extras in Tallinn

Opinion
15:20

National Audit Office asking Aas about shale oil investment plans

14:52

Ratas to attend Yellowstone Weekend summit in US

13:54

Info for Metallica concert attendees: Park further out, arrive early

12:51

Air force and Special Operations groups get new commanders

11:49

Gallery: Free movie music concert held at Song Festival Grounds

Business
09.07

Inspectorate: Number of youth under 15 working has increased

09.07

May exports up 8 percent, imports 3 percent on year

08.07

Latvia temporarily cuts own excise duty on spirits by 15 percent

08.07

Tourism in May up 6 percent on 2018

05.07

Banks: Inflation expected and may continue in second half of year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:57

Public administration minister seeking to merge state agencies

15:49

Estonia 200 already seeking candidates for 2021 local elections

15:20

National Audit Office asking Aas about shale oil investment plans

14:52

Ratas to attend Yellowstone Weekend summit in US

13:54

Info for Metallica concert attendees: Park further out, arrive early

12:51

Air force and Special Operations groups get new commanders

11:49

Gallery: Free movie music concert held at Song Festival Grounds

11:32

Two Russian bomber planes patrol Baltic international waters

10:33

Estonia unlikely to quit PACE on Russia issue

09:32

Municipal police take to ATVs in Old Town patrols

08:43

Russian citizen fishing without Narva Reservoir permit detained by PPA

15.07

Estonian online music portal Rada7 to shut down after 20 years

15.07

Electric scooters may require further regulation, says PPA spokesperson

15.07

Final casting call for 'Tenet' extras in Tallinn

15.07

Publishing VEB documents not in public interest, says interior minister

15.07

Männiku shooting range to get €200,000 NATO-compliant makeover

15.07

Defence League youth organizations' membership on the rise

15.07

Roxen captain still detained in Kaliningrad, may face further charges

15.07

Justice minister sets out smart crime policy to 2030

15.07

Overnight youth 'missing challenge' reaches Estonia, PPA warns of dangers

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: