Ratas to attend Yellowstone Weekend summit in US

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre), flanked by Head of the Prime Minister's Office Johannes Merilai.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre), flanked by Head of the Prime Minister's Office Johannes Merilai. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) will be on a visit to the United States from Wednesday through next Monday, where he will participate in the 2019 Yellowstone Weekend summit.

The focus of the summit will be on discussing major global challenges, including climate change, issues related to the information society, and geopolitical developments and challenges, according to spokespeople for the government.

Being held for the 8th time, Yellowstone Weekend is a high-level international invitation-only conference whose attendees include key, world-class figures in various fields, including business executives, heads of state and academics.

Ratas is scheduled to return to Estonia on Monday, July 22.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jüri ratasunited statesforeign visits


