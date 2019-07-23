ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Five Estonian Defence Forces members injured in Mali terrorist attack ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Estonian troops serving in Mali. Photo is illustrative.
Estonian troops serving in Mali. Photo is illustrative. Source: Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces
News

On Monday night, suicide bombers attacked the French military base in Gao, Mali, where Estonian and Malian troops are also serving. Five members of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) were injured alongside French and Malian troops.

The troops injured in the attack were immediately administered first aid. Their injuries are not severe, the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces confirmed.

Suicide bombers attacked the base with a vehicle containing an improvised explosive device (IED).

The attack took place at the entrance to the French part of the base, The Defence Post reported French military spokesperson Col. Frederic Barbry as saying. The attackers did not manage to enter the base itself.

Barbry likewise confirmed that the troops' injuries were not life-threatening.

A source in Gao had told Nord Sud Journal that Malian troops fired on a vehicle as it tried to drive through a checkpoint located outside the base. The occupants of the vehicle returned fire before the vehicle exploded.

The French-led Operation Barkhane includes some 4,500 French troops serving throughout the region, 2,700 of which in Mali. Gao is the site of a permanent French military base.

Ratas: Estonia will do everything it can to ensure a speedy recovery

Following the attack, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) said that this was a reminder of how seriously members of the EDF must be taken who, in the name of peace and stability, participate in international military operations far from home for the sake of Estonian security.

"I wish the Estonian troops injured in Mali a speedy recovery, and peace of mind to all of their loved ones," Ratas said. "French President Emmanuel Macron asked me to pass along the same message to our troops and their loved ones. The Estonian state will do everything it can to help aid the speedy recovery of our troops."

In his statement, the head of government highlighted that Estonia has a clear role and responsibility in the world. "We will support our allies and partners in NATO and the EU on a daily basis," he said.

Nearly 50 Estonian troops serving in Mali

Operation Barkhane is a French-led anti-insurgent mission in Africa's Sahel region. The operation's objective is to support the governments of the Sahel region countries of Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad in their fight against Islamic terrorists, as well as prevent illegal migration and human trafficking. The UK is also supporting the operation with transport helicopters, and Spain with an air force component.

Nearly 50 members of the EDF are currently serving in Gao, including ESTPLA-30 infantry platoon and members of a national support element. The French Army-led Operation Barkhane

In addition to patrols, Estonians serving on the French Army-led Operation Barkhane are tasked with ensuring the security of the base as well as fulfilling rapid response tasks.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian defence forcesmalioperation barkhaneterror attacks


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
22.07

MEP Paet: Ratas' tone in response to president inappropriate

22.07

Inaugural cyber diplomacy summer school begins in Tallinn

22.07

Tallinn grants 'Tenet' producers two extra days for filming on Laagna Road

22.07

15 percent of Ukrainian voters in Estonia vote in Verkhovna Rada elections

22.07

President Kaljulaid participates in Étape du Tour de France

21.07

Gallery: Tallinn Zoo celebrates Ice Cream Day

21.07

Estonian companies eligible for grants from $100 million Expo Dubai fund

20.07

'Tenet' film producers requesting extra two days filming on Laagna Road

Opinion
09:04

Five Estonian Defence Forces members injured in Mali terrorist attack

22.07

Rail Baltic Estonia extends terminal architectural design contest deadline

22.07

Tallinn-Narva Highway section to be closed temporarily for bomb transport

22.07

MEP Paet: Ratas' tone in response to president inappropriate

22.07

Inaugural cyber diplomacy summer school begins in Tallinn

Business
19.07

State to support Southeastern Estonian entrepreneurship with €2 million

19.07

CEO: Tallinn Airport in talks with 25-30 airlines for more direct flights

18.07

Transferwise hires former Netflix CFO

18.07

IKEA hiring for more than 40 positions in Estonia

18.07

Air Baltic half-year passenger numbers up 38 percent in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
11:10

TS Laevad to convert ferry Tõll into hybrid vessel

09:58

Lea Danilson-Järg appointed head of new Interior Ministry department

09:04

Five Estonian Defence Forces members injured in Mali terrorist attack

22.07

Rail Baltic Estonia extends terminal architectural design contest deadline

22.07

Tallinn-Narva Highway section to be closed temporarily for bomb transport

22.07

MEP Paet: Ratas' tone in response to president inappropriate

22.07

Inaugural cyber diplomacy summer school begins in Tallinn

22.07

Tallinn grants 'Tenet' producers two extra days for filming on Laagna Road

22.07

Paper: Foreigners have begun selling real estate in Estonia

22.07

Second quarter construction price index up 2 percent on year

22.07

15 percent of Ukrainian voters in Estonia vote in Verkhovna Rada elections

22.07

Opinion: President keeping pot boiling on rival's own bid

22.07

President Kaljulaid participates in Étape du Tour de France

22.07

June industrial producer price index up 0.5 percent on year

21.07

Ministry of Economic Affairs: Restrictions to remain in place on loan ads

21.07

Gallery: Tallinn Zoo celebrates Ice Cream Day

21.07

Estonian women's épée team defeated in world championship quarterfinals

21.07

Estonian companies eligible for grants from $100 million Expo Dubai fund

20.07

Tallinna Vesi to appeal circuit court ruling on damages claim

20.07

'Tenet' film producers requesting extra two days filming on Laagna Road

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: