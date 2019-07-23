Five Estonian Defence Forces members injured in Mali terrorist attack

On Monday night, suicide bombers attacked the French military base in Gao, Mali, where Estonian and Malian troops are also serving. Five members of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) were injured alongside French and Malian troops.

The troops injured in the attack were immediately administered first aid. Their injuries are not severe, the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces confirmed.

Suicide bombers attacked the base with a vehicle containing an improvised explosive device (IED).

The attack took place at the entrance to the French part of the base, The Defence Post reported French military spokesperson Col. Frederic Barbry as saying. The attackers did not manage to enter the base itself.

Barbry likewise confirmed that the troops' injuries were not life-threatening.

A source in Gao had told Nord Sud Journal that Malian troops fired on a vehicle as it tried to drive through a checkpoint located outside the base. The occupants of the vehicle returned fire before the vehicle exploded.

The French-led Operation Barkhane includes some 4,500 French troops serving throughout the region, 2,700 of which in Mali. Gao is the site of a permanent French military base.

Ratas: Estonia will do everything it can to ensure a speedy recovery

Following the attack, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) said that this was a reminder of how seriously members of the EDF must be taken who, in the name of peace and stability, participate in international military operations far from home for the sake of Estonian security.

"I wish the Estonian troops injured in Mali a speedy recovery, and peace of mind to all of their loved ones," Ratas said. "French President Emmanuel Macron asked me to pass along the same message to our troops and their loved ones. The Estonian state will do everything it can to help aid the speedy recovery of our troops."

In his statement, the head of government highlighted that Estonia has a clear role and responsibility in the world. "We will support our allies and partners in NATO and the EU on a daily basis," he said.

Nearly 50 Estonian troops serving in Mali

Operation Barkhane is a French-led anti-insurgent mission in Africa's Sahel region. The operation's objective is to support the governments of the Sahel region countries of Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad in their fight against Islamic terrorists, as well as prevent illegal migration and human trafficking. The UK is also supporting the operation with transport helicopters, and Spain with an air force component.

Nearly 50 members of the EDF are currently serving in Gao, including ESTPLA-30 infantry platoon and members of a national support element. The French Army-led Operation Barkhane

In addition to patrols, Estonians serving on the French Army-led Operation Barkhane are tasked with ensuring the security of the base as well as fulfilling rapid response tasks.

