ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Photos: Rescuers battle industrial fire in Maardu ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Rescue Board photo from the scene of the fire in Maardu. July 23, 2019.
Open gallery
9 photos
Photo: Rescue Board photo from the scene of the fire in Maardu. July 23, 2019. Author: Rescue Board/Facebook
News

An industrial fire that broke out on Lao Street in Maardu, east of Tallinn, shortly before noon on Tuesday was localized by approximately 4 p.m., according to the Rescue Board. According to initial reports, one person was injured in the fire.

The Rescue Board wrote on Twitter that one of the warehouses to catch fire had contained acetone and ethanol. One individual to be injured was taken to the hospital for treatment. Another 14 were evacuated from the scene of the fire and likewise taken in for medical checks.

People in the vicinity of the fire were advised by rescuers to go inside and keep doors and windows closed.

"Please do not go to the scene!" the Rescue Board warned on Twitter. "A lot of plastic and various chemical compounds are burning, and the smoke is especially toxic."

At the peak of the fire, 17 units of rescue equipment were at the scene. A drone and a Milrem Robotics robot helped rescuers determine that the contents of tanks containing hazardous liquids had burned fully away, eliminating the risk of an explosion.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

maardurescue boardfires


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
12:02

FSA chair: Cryptocurrencies here to stay, regulation inevitable

11:10

TS Laevad to convert ferry Tõll into hybrid vessel

09:58

Lea Danilson-Järg appointed head of new Interior Ministry department

22.07

Rail Baltic Estonia extends terminal architectural design contest deadline

22.07

Tallinn-Narva Highway section to be closed temporarily for bomb transport

22.07

MEP Paet: Ratas' tone in response to president inappropriate

22.07

Inaugural cyber diplomacy summer school begins in Tallinn

22.07

Tallinn grants 'Tenet' producers two extra days for filming on Laagna Road

Opinion
15:37

IT minister to establish cybersecurity working group

14:19

Six Estonian Defence Forces members injured in Mali terrorist attack Updated

13:15

Detention of Estonian fishing boat captain extended in Russia

12:02

FSA chair: Cryptocurrencies here to stay, regulation inevitable

11:10

TS Laevad to convert ferry Tõll into hybrid vessel

Business
20.07

Estonia's first quarter government debt to GDP ratio still lowest in EU

19.07

State to support Southeastern Estonian entrepreneurship with €2 million

19.07

CEO: Tallinn Airport in talks with 25-30 airlines for more direct flights

18.07

Transferwise hires former Netflix CFO

18.07

IKEA hiring for more than 40 positions in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:53

Bank of Estonia: Higher interest rates indicate reduced competition

16:35

Photos: Rescuers battle industrial fire in Maardu

15:37

IT minister to establish cybersecurity working group

14:19

Six Estonian Defence Forces members injured in Mali terrorist attack Updated

13:15

Detention of Estonian fishing boat captain extended in Russia

12:02

FSA chair: Cryptocurrencies here to stay, regulation inevitable

11:10

TS Laevad to convert ferry Tõll into hybrid vessel

09:58

Lea Danilson-Järg appointed head of new Interior Ministry department

22.07

Rail Baltic Estonia extends terminal architectural design contest deadline

22.07

Tallinn-Narva Highway section to be closed temporarily for bomb transport

22.07

MEP Paet: Ratas' tone in response to president inappropriate

22.07

Inaugural cyber diplomacy summer school begins in Tallinn

22.07

Tallinn grants 'Tenet' producers two extra days for filming on Laagna Road

22.07

Paper: Foreigners have begun selling real estate in Estonia

22.07

Second quarter construction price index up 2 percent on year

22.07

15 percent of Ukrainian voters in Estonia vote in Verkhovna Rada elections

22.07

Opinion: President keeping pot boiling on rival's own bid

22.07

President Kaljulaid participates in Étape du Tour de France

22.07

June industrial producer price index up 0.5 percent on year

21.07

Ministry of Economic Affairs: Restrictions to remain in place on loan ads

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: