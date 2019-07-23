Photos: Rescuers battle industrial fire in Maardu

An industrial fire that broke out on Lao Street in Maardu, east of Tallinn, shortly before noon on Tuesday was localized by approximately 4 p.m., according to the Rescue Board. According to initial reports, one person was injured in the fire.

The Rescue Board wrote on Twitter that one of the warehouses to catch fire had contained acetone and ethanol. One individual to be injured was taken to the hospital for treatment. Another 14 were evacuated from the scene of the fire and likewise taken in for medical checks.

People in the vicinity of the fire were advised by rescuers to go inside and keep doors and windows closed.

"Please do not go to the scene!" the Rescue Board warned on Twitter. "A lot of plastic and various chemical compounds are burning, and the smoke is especially toxic."

At the peak of the fire, 17 units of rescue equipment were at the scene. A drone and a Milrem Robotics robot helped rescuers determine that the contents of tanks containing hazardous liquids had burned fully away, eliminating the risk of an explosion.

Drooni ning Milremi roboti abil tehti kindlaks, et ohtlikke vedelikke sisaldanud mahutid olid tühjaks põlenud ning plahvatusohtu enam ei olnud. #laotulekahju pic.twitter.com/gPJD9rDVmV — Päästeamet (@paasteamet) July 23, 2019

