ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Three Estonians selected to European Commission mission boards ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Software entrepreneur Ann Runnel.
Software entrepreneur Ann Runnel. Source: Private library
News

Three Estonians, Estonian Genome Center Direcor Andres Metspalu, MP Anne Sulling (Reform) and software entrepreneur Ann Runnel have been selected to mission boards to work on five major European research and innovation missions.

European Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation Carlos Moedas announced the names of the experts who have been selected as members of the mission boars of Horizon Europe, the next EU research and innovation program for 2021-2027, spokespeople for the Ministry of Education and Research told BNS on Friday.

Metspalu was appointed member of the mission board for cancer, Sulling member of the mission board for climate-neutral and smart cities, and Runnel member of the mission board for adaptation to climate change.

The mission boards are tasked with addressing major challenges the people of Europe are facing, and finding innovative, research-based solutions to these challenges.

The five research and innovation missions focus on cancer, climate change, healthy oceans, climate-neutral smart cities, and healthy soil and food. Each mission board consists of 15 members. Over 2,100 people from across the EU and beyond had applied to join these mission boards.

According to the ministry, the duration of these missions is longer compared to other international cooperation projects in research in framework programs, and also boast a much larger budget and are expected to ensure broad-based cross-sectoral cooperation. The five mission boards will be engaged in integrated projects related to research, bringing products and services to the market, raising awareness as well as changing consumption patterns.

Inspired by the Apollo 11 mission to put man on the moon, the European research and innovation missions aim to deliver solutions to some of the greatest challenges facing the world.

Estonians selected to EIC board

Estonians Martin Villig, co-founder of Estonian ride-hailing platform Bolt (formerly Taxify) and Baltcap Growth Fund partner Heidi Kakko were also selected as members of the advisory board of the European Innovation Council (EIC) in June.

The EIC advisory board advises the European Commission in the framework of the Horizon Europe program with the goal of fostering interaction between research and entrepreneurship and providing incentive to innovative businesses.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

european commissionministry of education and researchanne sullingandres metspaluann runnelhorizon europe


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

More news
10:55

Memo: Moving state jobs away from Tallinn proving challenging

10:13

Government approves initial four-year state reform plan

01.08

Tartu submits bid book in candidacy for 2024 European Capital of Culture

01.08

Applying for, receiving Estonian passports, IDs abroad to be simplified

01.08

Eesti Post to continue providing universal postal service

01.08

State reform: 20 state authorities to be merged into six agencies

01.08

Elron ticket prices increase on Thursday

01.08

Ministry of Finance opens account for payments at LHV

Opinion
16:23

State to support Vaba Lava Narva with €150,000

15:27

Report: Spread of HIV in Estonia continues to slow

14:12

State to track electric vehicles bought with state support via GPS

13:09

Beer producers: July beer sales more than doubled on northern border

12:20

North-Estonia Public Transport Centre to terminate contract with Atko

Business
31.07

June industrial production down 4 percent on year

31.07

Yle: July strong liquor sales in Estonia up 20 percent

30.07

Ministry: Estonia not to take out any loans for Rail Baltica construction

30.07

New shale oil refinery to be located in Sillamäe or Auvere

30.07

Eesti Energia to decide over further layoffs late next month

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:28

Three Estonians selected to European Commission mission boards

17:41

Richness of Life: Environmental agencies merger would wipe out oversight

16:23

State to support Vaba Lava Narva with €150,000

15:27

Report: Spread of HIV in Estonia continues to slow

14:12

State to track electric vehicles bought with state support via GPS

13:09

Beer producers: July beer sales more than doubled on northern border

12:20

North-Estonia Public Transport Centre to terminate contract with Atko

11:44

Simson to meet with von der Leyen, not discussing portfolios

10:55

Memo: Moving state jobs away from Tallinn proving challenging

10:13

Government approves initial four-year state reform plan

09:10

Total state-owned company revenue reaches record high of €1.8 billion

01.08

Tartu submits bid book in candidacy for 2024 European Capital of Culture

01.08

Minister: Excise duty reduction has increased alcohol sales to north

01.08

Applying for, receiving Estonian passports, IDs abroad to be simplified

01.08

Eesti Post to continue providing universal postal service

01.08

State reform: 20 state authorities to be merged into six agencies

01.08

Vähi: Sillamäe port interested in refinery

01.08

Elron ticket prices increase on Thursday

01.08

Ministry of Finance opens account for payments at LHV

01.08

Despite recent heat, July weather 1 degree cooler than average

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: