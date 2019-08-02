Three Estonians selected to European Commission mission boards

Three Estonians, Estonian Genome Center Direcor Andres Metspalu, MP Anne Sulling (Reform) and software entrepreneur Ann Runnel have been selected to mission boards to work on five major European research and innovation missions.

European Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation Carlos Moedas announced the names of the experts who have been selected as members of the mission boars of Horizon Europe, the next EU research and innovation program for 2021-2027, spokespeople for the Ministry of Education and Research told BNS on Friday.

Metspalu was appointed member of the mission board for cancer, Sulling member of the mission board for climate-neutral and smart cities, and Runnel member of the mission board for adaptation to climate change.

The mission boards are tasked with addressing major challenges the people of Europe are facing, and finding innovative, research-based solutions to these challenges.

The five research and innovation missions focus on cancer, climate change, healthy oceans, climate-neutral smart cities, and healthy soil and food. Each mission board consists of 15 members. Over 2,100 people from across the EU and beyond had applied to join these mission boards.

According to the ministry, the duration of these missions is longer compared to other international cooperation projects in research in framework programs, and also boast a much larger budget and are expected to ensure broad-based cross-sectoral cooperation. The five mission boards will be engaged in integrated projects related to research, bringing products and services to the market, raising awareness as well as changing consumption patterns.

Inspired by the Apollo 11 mission to put man on the moon, the European research and innovation missions aim to deliver solutions to some of the greatest challenges facing the world.

Estonians selected to EIC board

Estonians Martin Villig, co-founder of Estonian ride-hailing platform Bolt (formerly Taxify) and Baltcap Growth Fund partner Heidi Kakko were also selected as members of the advisory board of the European Innovation Council (EIC) in June.

The EIC advisory board advises the European Commission in the framework of the Horizon Europe program with the goal of fostering interaction between research and entrepreneurship and providing incentive to innovative businesses.

