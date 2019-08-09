ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
LIVE at 4 p.m.: Youth of Europe Opinion Festival panel ({{commentsTotal}})

At the 2019 Opinion Festival in Paide.
At the 2019 Opinion Festival in Paide. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
The panel will discuss challenges facing Europe, like a potential decline of liberal values, an increasingly blurred political landscape, the rapid development of technology, the consequences of climate change, and China as a new global player, among others.

How do all these issues affect Europe's future, and with it the lives of the millennial generation? What can actually be done in the next 15 to 20 years?

Discussing these questions are:

  • Gustaf Göthberg, member of the Swedish Moderate Party
  • Klen Jäärats, Director for EU Affairs, Government Office
  • Kristen Aigro, Networks Coordinator, Estonian Roundtable for Development Cooperation
  • Luukas Ilves, Head of Strategy, Guardtime

Editor: Dario Cavegn

opinion festival 2019


About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

