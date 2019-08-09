LIVE at 4 p.m.: Youth of Europe Opinion Festival panel

The panel will discuss challenges facing Europe, like a potential decline of liberal values, an increasingly blurred political landscape, the rapid development of technology, the consequences of climate change, and China as a new global player, among others.

How do all these issues affect Europe's future, and with it the lives of the millennial generation? What can actually be done in the next 15 to 20 years?

Discussing these questions are:

Gustaf Göthberg, member of the Swedish Moderate Party

Klen Jäärats, Director for EU Affairs, Government Office

Kristen Aigro, Networks Coordinator, Estonian Roundtable for Development Cooperation

Luukas Ilves, Head of Strategy, Guardtime

