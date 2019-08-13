ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Urissaare country festival celebrating 5th anniversary ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
ERR
Urissaare Kantri.
Urissaare Kantri. Source: Taavi Bergmann
Culture

This Friday and Saturday, country music festival Urissaare Kantri is opening its gates to country fans everywhere and celebrating its fifth anniversary at Urissaare Rantšo in Viljandi County's Mulgi Municipality.

Urissaare boasts its own herd of cattle, and has invited horses, sheep, chickens and goats in addition to Estonian country music legends to the festival. Following the conclusion of live performances each evening, DJed country music will keep the dance going all through the night.

The fifth anniversary festival lineup includes true gems of Estonian country music: Justament, Untsakad, Kalle Sepp ja Purple Gang, Jarek Kasar & Chalice, Villu Talsi, Kaisa Ling Thing, Mando Trio and Tribute to Johnny Cash, and the legendary Univere Laine and the Urissaare Rantšo House Band.

"For five years now, a 1,500-strong group of friends gets together at Urissaare, where everyone is welcome to come enjoy music, games and good food," said Priit Oks, chief organizer of the festival.

At the rancho's saloon, festivalgoers can learn line dancing from Kaie Seger and harmonica from Erki Uus, and compete in Estonia's staring contest championship, right where the world record for staring was broken in 2015 with a 42-minute stare. Various country food vendors, piemakers and coffee-brewers will also be offering food and drinks on site.

"What's amazing at Urissaare is that a cowboy hat, cowboy boots and plaid shirts are completely normal," Oks said. "Everyone comes dressed to the nines in country gear, which is simply amazing."

Environmentally friendly country

In addition to an exciting program, this year's festival will be putting a bigger focus on being environmentally friendly, using only biodegradable or reusable dishes, and sorting and recycling waste.

"This time things will be like at home or when visiting friends — we're calling on everyone to help reduce waste by bringing along their own half-liter cups and dishes," Oks noted.

Organizers will ensure the availability of fresh drinking water as well as water for washing dishes.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

musicfestivalsevents


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

OPINION FESTIVAL 2019
MORE NEWS
12.08

Businessman in kidnapping case gets community service plea bargain

12.08

ETV anchorman exchanges screen for ship galley in four-month voyage

12.08

Competition Authority: Hospitals should be able to import all medicines

12.08

Police chief named Ukraine EU mission advisor

12.08

Nõmme hill traffic closures affect all traffic types for rest of August

Opinion
Business
09.08

Economist: Slowdown attributable to decline in shale oil product exports

09.08

Paper: Amazon establishes subsidiary in Estonia

09.08

Irish Estonian Business Network closes its doors

09.08

Steel fabrications producer announces €10 million Narva extension project

09.08

June exports, imports down 8 percent on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
17:11

Government to unveil state real estate purchase strategy Thursday

16:11

Gallery: Prime minister meets the men of the Kings Royal Hussars at Tapa

15:28

Coalition agreed on pension reform bill, differ on ensuing pension hike

15:14

Urissaare country festival celebrating 5th anniversary

14:22

Gallery: Tartuff kicks off in pouring rain

13:12

Benefits restructure sees rise in pension payouts despite fall in claimants

12:12

Former Savisaar corruption co-defendant not to stand as witness

11:27

Kontaveit through to Cincinnati doubles last 16

11:04

Gallery: Wagwan Festival attracts thousands of reggae, hip-hop fans

10:22

Tallinna TV in likely layoffs, may close in 2020

09:41

Last Estonian fur farm company faces economic problems, expects recovery

09:01

Alleged house fire murder victim youth died of carbon monoxide poisoning

07:11

Prime minister, incoming European Commission president, talk priorities

12.08

Opinion: Centre and Isamaa warned EKRE

12.08

Leaked audit office report slams hospitals, police capacity for crises

12.08

Statistics: Registered unemployment stands at 4.9 percent in July

12.08

Gallery: Roadworks bring disruption to several main Tallinn routes

12.08

Businessman in kidnapping case gets community service plea bargain

12.08

ETV anchorman exchanges screen for ship galley in four-month voyage

12.08

Tartu Love Film Festival 'Tartuff' begins Monday night

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: