ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

New regulations for use of electric scooters to be introduced ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Citybee scooters in Tallinn.
Citybee scooters in Tallinn. Source: Citybee/Twitter
News

The Ministry of Economic Affairs wants to put forward new legislation about the use and rights of electric scooters when they are used on public roads.

Tallinn City Government has asked for the regulation of scooter traffic to be included in the traffic law, because currently other road users are not sufficiently protected against high-speed electric scooters. Tallinn City Government currently limits scooters to a top speed of 20 kilometers per hour.

Bolt and CityBee electric scooters arrived in Estonia in June and have so far proved to be very popular with users.

"As electric scooters and other similar modes of transport for pedestrians have developed rapidly and there has been a surge in activity, we agree that this will also require a revision of the existing traffic rules," the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in response to the request from Tallinn City Government.

The ministry has confirmed that it has started to make more specific rules for the use of electric scooters and plans to include such proposals in a draft amendment to the Traffic Act 2013 and other acts initiated last October.

"We have asked the parties for various proposals to amend the traffic law, discussions with various experts and interest groups have been conducted and we are preparing our own proposals based on the input received."

"It is too early to say what the final regulation of the traffic law will be, but the proposals largely overlap with the positions received so far, and we will certainly consider them when developing the rules," the ministry said.

In July, soon after the scooters introduction the Police and Border Guard (PPA) said new restrictions would probably be needed.

Head of the PPA northern prefecture office Varmo Rein said: "All this needs to be regulated in line with electric vehicles. I personally feel that it is a bit under-regulated at the moment. Life has evolved, but the law has not."

Currently, the Traffic Act 2013 gives scooter users the same status as skateboarders, who pedestrians are not obliged to leap out of the way of as they approach. Instead, it is the riders' responsibility to ensure they do not endanger pedestrians and prevent them from moving at their own pace.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinn city governmentboltcitybeescooters


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Baltic Way 30th Anniversary
MORE NEWS
28.08

President to take legislation to Supreme Court with law office counsel

28.08

Kadri Simson offered possible European Commission economy-related role

28.08

Tartu named European Capital of Culture 2024

28.08

Enterprise Estonia CEO Alo Ivask stepping down

28.08

Audit Office: Estonian language training for adults poorly organized

Opinion
Business
28.08

SEB raises 2019 economic growth forecast to 3 percent

27.08

Gallery: First phase of Port of Tallinn D-Terminal to be finished this fall

27.08

Regional stations to be built along Rail Baltica route

27.08

Pharmaceutical bodies slam reforms, say ministry manipulated public

27.08

Bus drivers to hold protest, threaten strike action if wages not raised

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
13:33

Savisaar trial co-defendant Alexander Kofkin's hearing starts Thursday

13:05

New regulations for use of electric scooters to be introduced

12:43

Fireworks display will mark 25th anniversary of Russian troop withdrawal

12:17

IT minister sticks to vow to keep foreign working trips to a minimum

12:10

Survey: Estonians' interest in buying alcohol in Latvia beginning to wane

11:50

Helme: Four lane roads, Muhu bridge possible with private sector projects

11:31

Reinsalu in Helsinki for informal EU foreign ministers meeting

11:15

Daily: Russian Cultural Center finances in disarray

11:06

Manufacturing and trade boost business sector turnover in second quarter

10:37

Nothing wicked in seeking counsel from law firm, says President's Office

09:44

Gallery: First passengers ride self driving bus in Tallinn

09:12

Reinsalu meets with Turkish foreign minister in Tallinn

09:01

Kontaveit US Open doubles match postponed due to rain

08:35

Tartu win not a 'unanimous' decision for European Capital of Culture 2024

28.08

Gallery: IKEA gives sneak peek at Tallinn location opening Thursday

28.08

President to take legislation to Supreme Court with law office counsel

28.08

Kadri Simson offered possible European Commission economy-related role

28.08

Tartu named European Capital of Culture 2024

28.08

Enterprise Estonia CEO Alo Ivask stepping down

28.08

Opinion: Estonia's low money laundering risk isn't so surprising

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: