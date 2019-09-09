ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Riigikogu autumn session starts on Monday ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas speaking in the Riigikogu.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas speaking in the Riigikogu. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

On Monday the autumn session of the Riigikogu starts after the summer break.

The session starts at 3pm and can be watched live on ERR (link in Estonian). President Kersti Kaljulaid and Riigkogu Speaker Henn Põlluaas will give speeches.

The sitting begins with the singing of the national anthem, then the Riigikogu will approve the agenda for the coming week. 

The Riigikogu holds two regular sessions in Toompea Castle each year from January to June and from September to December. 

An extraordinary session was held two weeks ago when Prime Minister Jüri Ratas faced an unsuccessful vote of no confidence.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

riigikogukersti kaljulaidhenn põllluaas


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

taltech eu funding misuse controversy
MORE NEWS
08.09

SDE: Demolition of Estonian pension system must be stopped

08.09

Gallery: Thousands of runners take part in Tallinn Marathon

08.09

Chinese embassy: Media should support relations between China and Estonia

07.09

Finance ministry rejects economic affairs ministry biofuel legal amends

07.09

Ministry forecasts 2.2 percent GDP growth ahead of state budget finalizing

Opinion
Business
04.09

Chief financial officer latest Nordica casualty

04.09

Audit Office: State must consider options in Saaremaa/Hiiumaa ferry service

03.09

Estonia's 2018 financial statements accurate, says audit office

03.09

Tallinna Vesi applies to Competition Authority for 20 percent tariff cut

03.09

ID Global Solutions awarded Estonian passport contract from 2021

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:36

Heritage board rejects permanent roof plans for Pirita Convent

16:06

Speaker calls for restraint at opening of parliamentary session

15:23

Ministry of Finance forecasting €69 million more tax revenue for 2019

14:35

Pensions to increase by eight percent in April 2020

13:47

Electric bus connecting Tartu bus, train stations replaced with gas bus

13:04

Daily: Simson likely to be offered European commissioner for energy

12:11

Finance Minister: €50 million needs to be cut from budget

11:45

Finance Ministry forecast economic growth of 3.3 percent

10:54

Latvian police arrest man after suspected armed robbery in Võru county

10:10

Grape growers expecting good harvest after warm summer

09:24

Section of reconstructed Reidi Road opens for first time

08:15

Riigikogu autumn session starts on Monday

08.09

Daily: China's state-owned newspaper criticizes Baltic states

08.09

Gallery: Tallinn Marathon winners celebrate

08.09

SDE: Demolition of Estonian pension system must be stopped

08.09

Gallery: Thousands of runners take part in Tallinn Marathon

08.09

Chinese embassy: Media should support relations between China and Estonia

07.09

Gallery: Autum 10-km race a warmer for Sunday's marathon

07.09

Gallery: Helicopter or plane? A bit of both, as US V-22 flies over Tallinn

07.09

Finance ministry rejects economic affairs ministry biofuel legal amends

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: