Riigikogu autumn session starts on Monday

On Monday the autumn session of the Riigikogu starts after the summer break.

The session starts at 3pm and can be watched live on ERR (link in Estonian). President Kersti Kaljulaid and Riigkogu Speaker Henn Põlluaas will give speeches.

The sitting begins with the singing of the national anthem, then the Riigikogu will approve the agenda for the coming week.

The Riigikogu holds two regular sessions in Toompea Castle each year from January to June and from September to December.

An extraordinary session was held two weeks ago when Prime Minister Jüri Ratas faced an unsuccessful vote of no confidence.

