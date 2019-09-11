ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Apartment block evacuated in Tallinn during KaPo investigation ({{commentsTotal}})

ERR, ERR News
An operation by Kapo is underway in Õismäe.
An operation by Kapo is underway in Õismäe. Source: Tauno Peit/ERR
An apartment block was evacuated in Tallinn on Tuesday while the Internal Security Service (KaPo) carried out an operation. Investigations are still ongoing on Wednesday morning and the evacuees have not been allowed to return home.

Residents of 35 flats in a nine-storey apartment block on Õismäe tee in the Haabersti district of the capital were evacuated late on Tuesday evening.

KaPo spokesman Harrys Puusepp told ERR on Wednesday the threat was related to explosives but would not give any more information. More information will be released later on Wednesday.

He said that people will be allowed to return home soon as the Kapo are certain they are not in danger.

Andre Hanimägi, of Haabersti District Administration, told Terevision at 7:30am that he had no good news for the evacuees. He also could not comment on exactly what is being done by the KaPo.

Hanimägi added the district social department does not have information about previous problems with the building.

The Haabersti District Administration is assisting residents who need a place to stay while the operation continues.

 

Editor: Helen Wright

internal security servicekapoõismäe


