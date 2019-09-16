Kersti Sarapuu elected leader of Centre Party Riigikogu group

Kersti Sarapuu was elected the new chairman of the Center Party's parliamentary group on Monday, replacing Kadri Simson.

Siret Kotka-Repinski will continue as vice-chairman and Andrei Korobeinik has been elected as second vice-chairman.

Kersti Sarapuu is also the chairman of the party's council. Siret Kotka-Repinski has been a member of both the previous two Riigikogus and is the leader of the centre party faction in Lääne-Viru County.

Andrei Korobeinik stood as a candidate in the Riigikogu elections for the Center Party in March and was elected to the current government with 1,133 votes.

Former faction leader Kadri Simson filed a resignation statement with the Riigikogu on Thursday as she will now take up the post as Estonia's commissioner at the European Commission in Brussels.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!