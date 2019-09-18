Wandering Lights Festival starts on Wednesday in Kadriorg Park

More than 60 installations will illuminate Tallinn on Wednesday as the Wandering Lights Festival starts in Kadriorg Park.

The three-day exhibition will take place in Kadriorg on Wednesday and Thursday and then move to the Old Town on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday evening there will be illuminations in both Kadriorg Park and the Old Town.

The aim of the festival is to make people aware of the spaces they overlook every day. This will be the 14th light festival to take place in the city.

A map of the light installations can be found here. There will also be information desks at Kadriorg Park and Vabaduse Valjak (Freedom Square).

Festival director Caspar Lootsmann has asked visitors to come by foot, bike, or public transport to avoid creating congestion on the roads.

Flying drones without permission is not allowed.

Valgus Kõnnib Kadriorus Autor/allikas: Kairit Leibold/ERR

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!