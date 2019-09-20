Tambet Laasik: State Sanctioned Violence

Sworn lawyer Tambet Laasik writes about domestic violence judicial practice in Estonia and concludes that the entire system is geared toward making victims accept their status and move on, instead of protecting them. The side of prevention, dealing with threats and protection of victims is virtually nonexistent.

A new campaign called "Meie aja kangelane" (Hero of Our Time) the aim of which is to support victims of domestic violence and encourage them to turn to the police and to court was launched recently. I would be wholeheartedly in favor if only I was not acutely aware of what turning to the court really entails as a lawyer who represents both victims and attackers on a daily basis.

Civil procedure aimed at cooperation, not protecting the victim

To start, victims are told to keep violence to themselves as it is deemed an obstacle on the road to a compromise. The court emphasizes the need to achieve a compromise in the interests of the child for which it is best to forget the past. The slogan: "cooperation in the interests of the child."

Accusing the other side of violent behavior is immediately deemed uncooperative. Such accusations need to be proved and make it impossible for the court to solve the matter in rapid agreement process. Length of proceedings and number of compromises are used as judges' performance metrics as actual quality control of decisions is too complicated.

Despite the fact interactions disputes prioritize compromises that are imposed on the sides at every turn, judicial practice has not solved the question how a victim can continue cooperating with the other parent in the interests of the child in a situation where they are violent toward them.

Because another staple slogan suggests that "conflict always has two sides", the victim must also work on a solution and is accused of lack of will or ability to cooperate if they cannot.

How can a long-time victim of violence end a conflict in which their current or former partner physically assaults or rapes them? What act should the victim perform to put and end to the conflict? Suicide? We are still among countries with highest rates in terms of the latter in Europe.

To make the victim cooperate with the violent party, conciliation procedure is employed by either child protectors or the court. In it, the victim must regularly meet with their attacker following a court mandate with the aim of accepting and forgiving past violence and moving on "in the interests of the child" because one should "live in the moment and not the past."

The violent party can tell the victim and the conciliator how there is no violence and never has been. Sympathetic conciliators can say that accusations of violence without proof do not help the sides move closer to an agreement, while "it is necessary to cooperate in the interests of children."

Child protection or court mandated conciliation or therapy is often just a new form of violence in which the violent party can once again dominate their victim. While everything is just fine formally as cooperation and dialogue in the name of the children are taking place, one side is being revictimized in the process.

If the victim refuses to cooperate and end the conflict, in other words agree to a compromise, despite being urged to do so by child protectors and the court and the efforts of the conciliator, they are once again the problem.

The victim is told to leave the violent relationship (which is much harder than it seems), while they are pulled right back in ensuing child protection, conciliation and court proceedings and virtually made a hostage of the violent parent.

If the victim takes their child out of the violent relationship instead of leaving them with the violent party, they are sought out with a court order and sued following an interactions claim.

If the victim refuses to hand the child over to the violent party as per the court mandated interactions schedule, they are punished with yet another conciliation procedure, followed by enforcement procedure.

If the victim tries to escape the country with the child and start a new life free of violence, they are brought back, following the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction. The victim cannot escape the violence even by killing themselves as that would leave the child in the care of the violent parent.

The other parent moves in next door and starts sending polite text messages from time to time, asking how the child is doing and when would it be possible to meet. The court is very pleased to see such affection and attention because "communicating with both parents is in the interests of the child."

The violent partner cannot be shaken even during proceedings. At best, it is possible to set limits to how they can invade the victim's life (now with a court mandate), but even that is better than nothing.

At worst, the victim is ordered to undergo various therapies and conciliation proceedings with the other side that can take years. There have even been calls for mandatory pretrial conciliation proceedings.

Luckily, it has been realized in the world at large just how dangerous this idea is, and our international obligations (the Istanbul Convention to be precise) prohibit it. Precisely in the interests of victims being left alone.

Our state does not issue from such principles. Instead, victims are criticized for daring to go to court to solve these abnormal situations, leaning on the much-quoted position that "disputes over children hurt the very children in question," despite the fact the only reason the victim embarks on the arduous and virtually hopeless road is to try and protect themselves and their children. And yet, criticism is aimed at them because they are the one not cooperating and burdening the courts with interactions claims.

Judges do not raise the sides' children and are not responsible for them. They listen to the children who are often just 6-7 years of age, sometimes younger. The children are questioned without it leaving behind any records. Conversations last 10-15 minutes, sometimes a little longer.

These conversations often end in a statement by the judge, according to which the child wants to communicate with both parents and does not consider the violent parent to be a threat. This is understandable as children love both their parents. That daddy sometimes likes to do bad things to mommy (or vice versa) is something the child doesn't know or can normalize, rationalize and eventually forget.

Head of victim support and prevention services at the Social Insurance Board Jako Salla says that children are "ideal victims so to speak as they usually also defend their violent parents." That is exactly what happens during proceedings. It would be naive to think that a child will open up their whole being to a stranger during a short meeting with them; however, that is exactly what proceedings rely on.

The result is that the victim of violence is now fighting not just the violent party, well-meaning child protection officials and the judge – all talking about conciliation and cooperation in the name of the children – but also their own child as they must break down the latter's desire to communicate with the violent parent. This is where the next slogan is employed: "a child needs both parents."

However, success is hardly possible as the fact they are brutalized from time to time does not automatically mean the other parent is a danger to the child in the eyes of the court in custody and interactions disputes.

The fact that the child usually chooses loyalty to the violent parent due to a traumatic connection and that violence against the other parent is an important indicator in forecasting future violence against the child are not common knowledge in proceedings.

Of course, the child needs both parents, when talking about normal parents. In cases where one parent is not, perhaps it is far more important we ensure their mental and physical health and age appropriate development free of violence. Perhaps that is what we should prioritize in court, instead of all-encompassing cooperation and reconciliation?

Cases where the victim decides to go to court culminate in court mandated interactions and fixed times for new meetings with their tormentors when handing over or taking charge of children and during conciliation sessions.

These meetings have now been sanctioned through the silent threat that if the victim fails to observe them, the child whose protection they sought will be taken away from them. The side that resorted to violence is not expected to consider that past or future violence might affect their position in terms of custody or interactions with the child.

Even if it is possible to prove violence, that too paints the victim in a poor light as, according to a widespread misconception, bad things do not happen to good people in a fair world, meaning they are to blame. Most lawyers still believe the victim is to blame for provoking violence through their behavior.

We can ask how we have arrived at such proceedings. Psychologists and psychiatrists grind their teeth, reading rulings or hearing about proceedings. Sympathetic volunteers roll their eyes when told that "violence against the other parent is not violence against the child" or how victims are forced to attend the same sessions or conciliation with their tormentors.

Psychologists know full well that witnessing an attack on a close person causes different mental problems in children, including anxiety disorders and depression and boosts the likelihood of them ending up as victims or resorting to violence in the future, not to mention risk behavior and suicides.

It is also widely known that experiencing and witnessing violence is one of the more important risk factors both in determining the well-being of the child, analyzing behavioral problems and determining custody.

This information does not reach proceedings. Instead of psychologists, custody and interactions proceedings require the presence of local government child protection officials few of whom have studied educational psychology.

This is why proceedings take place based not on psychology and psychiatry or the need to protect victims, but rather aforementioned empty and superficial slogans that shape the entire process.

(Article abridged, Part II to follow early next week)

