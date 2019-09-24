The sources of around two thirds of self-proclaimed family values organization Foundation for the Protection of Family and Tradition (SAPTK) are unknown, according to daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL).

Last year, SAPTK, which is behind news portal Objektiiv, received €351,350 in donations, the organization's head Varro Vooglaid said, according to EPL (link in Estonian). €87,000 of this was amassed from smaller donations, and another €25,000 came from two major donors, Vooglaid said.

This totals €112,000, leaving a little under €240,000 unaccounted for, EPL said. Vooglaid would not answer EPL's question as to where these funds had come from, the daily said.

Founded in 2011, SAPTK says its aims are to stand up for the traditional organization of society, based on Christian doctrine and respecting the family, moral law, human dignity and property rights in all areas of society, according to its website (link in Estonian).

Vooglaid subsequently published a longer rebuttal of the EPL piece on the Objektiiv page (link in Estonian).

