ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Daily EPL says bulk of family values organization's fund sources not known ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
{{1569308160000 | amCalendar}}
SAPTK chief Varro Vooglaid.
SAPTK chief Varro Vooglaid. Source: ERR
News

The sources of around two thirds of self-proclaimed family values organization Foundation for the Protection of Family and Tradition (SAPTK) are unknown, according to daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL).

Last year, SAPTK, which is behind news portal Objektiiv, received €351,350 in donations, the organization's head Varro Vooglaid said, according to EPL (link in Estonian). €87,000 of this was amassed from smaller donations, and another €25,000 came from two major donors, Vooglaid said.

This totals €112,000, leaving a little under €240,000 unaccounted for, EPL said. Vooglaid would not answer EPL's question as to where these funds had come from, the daily said.

Founded in 2011, SAPTK says its aims are to stand up for the traditional organization of society, based on Christian doctrine and respecting the family, moral law, human dignity and property rights in all areas of society, according to its website (link in Estonian).

Vooglaid subsequently published a longer rebuttal of the EPL piece on the Objektiiv page (link in Estonian).

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

varro vooglaidsaptk


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
09:19

Police fear for well-being of missing former Danske chief

08:54

Interview: Jaak Juske on politics and the history of Pelgulinn

23.09

NATO jets scrambled six times last week by Russian aircraft violations

23.09

Police launch search for missing former Danske director

23.09

Tallinn University downgrades police chief master's thesis

Opinion
Business
22.09

Riigikogu committee chair: Stricter alcohol policy may reach beyond Tallinn

20.09

Trade unions seeking to launch new minimum wage talks with employers

20.09

New CEO to take over at Swedbank Oct. 1

20.09

Second quarter house price index up 5.8 percent on year

20.09

Saaremaa islanders extremely disappointed by change to air link procurement

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Tallinn European School children, together with music teacher Ivi Rausi, due to sing "Pippi Longstocking" in 13 different languages, part of a competition to mark European Day of Languages.


Watch Again
Latest news
16:10

Sillamäe hoping to boost local tourism with new beachfront promenade

15:47

Aidu windfarm developers demand €123.7 million compensation for halted work

15:22

Top court to rule whether courts have right to intervene in medical care

14:59

Karilaid, Sukles seeking more funding for Turba-Haapsalu-Rohuküla railway

14:34

Baltic bank Luminor opens first pop-up office in Tallinn

14:07

Pensions to rise by €7, Ministry of Social Affairs confirms

13:43

Mart Laar Bank of Estonia supervisory board list voted down at Riigikogu

13:27

Russian ambassador summoned after aircraft breaches Estonian airspace

13:09

Daily EPL says bulk of family values organization's fund sources not known Updated

12:57

Photos: Second-tier Tallinn court handling Estonia sinking victims case

12:35

Tartu reusable cup scheme proving popular with customers

12:32

Police: Threat to Aivar Rehe's life and well-being from himself

11:56

Remote interpreting service used over 800 times in four months

11:28

Estonian youth represented at UN Youth Climate Summit

10:34

Margus Hunt's Indianapolis Colts get off to relatively winning start

10:17

Archaeologists find rare gold bracelet in Saaremaa

09:19

Police fear for well-being of missing former Danske chief

08:54

Interview: Jaak Juske on politics and the history of Pelgulinn

23.09

NATO jets scrambled six times last week by Russian aircraft violations

23.09

Police launch search for missing former Danske director

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: