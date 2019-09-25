Emergency services to practice railway accident crisis response in Tallinn

The largest railway crisis exercise training for eight-years will take place in Tallinn on Thursday, near Telliskivi and Kopli.

Authorities and emergency services will practice training for a fatal train accident based on the scenario of a freight train and passenger train colliding.

Emergency services will practice what to do in the event of dangerous chemicals running off the freight train, how to cope with dozens of injured passengers on a passenger train, and a poisonous cloud of toxic chemicals spread over a densely populated area.

"The exercises will also be used to conduct an evacuation of residents," said deputy mayor of Tallinn, Kalle Klandorf, who is also head of the crisis management team.

Estonian Railways head of security, Marius Kupper, said this was the biggest railways crisis exercise in the country for eight years. Adding he was pleased so many organisations were taking part.

The exercise will start on Thursday at 10.30 and takes place close to Telliskivi Creative City (Telliskivi loomelinnaku) and Kopli freight station (Kopli kaubajaama).

--

