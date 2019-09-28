In case you missed it: Sept. 23-27 ({{commentsTotal}})
We know our readers have busy lives. So, in case you missed something, here is a list of the most important and interesting stories that ERR News reported last week.
News
Danske Estonia ex-CEO Aivar Rehe's body found, police confirm
Pealtnägija: Deadly listeria traced to M.V.Wool fish factory
State budget boosts health fund, R&D and defense
Tallinn City Government unveils four-year budget strategy
Kõlvart to shut down Tallinn TV
Supreme Court: Patients cannot dictate treatment to doctors
Thesis found traces of 17 pesticides in Estonian honey products
President Kaljulaid's UN speech: Cybersecurity and climate change key areas
Tallinn mayor wants to stop alcohol being sold before 10 a.m.
Pensions to rise by €7, Ministry of Social Affairs confirms
Citizenship Act amends pass first reading, meet opposition criticism
Culture
Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Sept. 27-Oct. 3
Archaeologists find rare gold bracelet in Saaremaa
First national atlas to include sauna, kama, and blood sausage maps
Opinion
Tambet Laasik: State-sanctioned violence
Interview: Jaak Juske on politics and the history of Pelgulinn
Raimond Kaljulaid: Not going back to Centre Party
Rene Kokk: We need to talk about both the nuclear plant and pulp mill
Editor: Helen Wright