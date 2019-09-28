ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
In case you missed it: Sept. 23-27

We know our readers have busy lives. So, in case you missed something, here is a list of the most important and interesting stories that ERR News reported last week.

News 

Danske Estonia ex-CEO Aivar Rehe's body found, police confirm

Pealtnägija: Deadly listeria traced to M.V.Wool fish factory 

State budget boosts health fund, R&D and defense 

Tallinn City Government unveils four-year budget strategy

Kõlvart to shut down Tallinn TV

Supreme Court: Patients cannot dictate treatment to doctors

Burger King coming to Estonia

Thesis found traces of 17 pesticides in Estonian honey products

President Kaljulaid's UN speech: Cybersecurity and climate change key areas

Tallinn mayor wants to stop alcohol being sold before 10 a.m.

Pensions to rise by €7, Ministry of Social Affairs confirms

Citizenship Act amends pass first reading, meet opposition criticism

Culture

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Sept. 27-Oct. 3 

Archaeologists find rare gold bracelet in Saaremaa 

First national atlas to include sauna, kama, and blood sausage maps

Opinion

Tambet Laasik: State-sanctioned violence

Interview: Jaak Juske on politics and the history of Pelgulinn 

Raimond Kaljulaid: Not going back to Centre Party

Rene Kokk: We need to talk about both the nuclear plant and pulp mill

Editor: Helen Wright

