Newspaper: TransferWise founders wealthiest Estonian entrepreneurs

The founders of TransferWise have topped business newspaper Äripäev's 500 richest entrepreneurs list, which was published on Monday.

Kristo Käärmann and David Hinrikus who started the online money transfer service were estimated to have assets totalling €644.7 million and €512.6 million, respectively. They claimed the top two places in the newspaper's list.

The assets of the 100 wealthiest entrepreneurs in Estonia grew by more than 20 percent in a year, while those in the top ten have grown by more than 60 percent, the fastest growth in recent years, Äripäev reported.

Commenting on the list, Äripäev journalists Aivar Hundimägi and Raivo Sormunen said that over the past two years, Estonian entrepreneurs have sold many successful companies established in the early 1990s. In addition, Estonian entrepreneurship is characterized by new start-ups or entrepreneurs, and foreign capital.

