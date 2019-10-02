700 households without electricity, ferry services disrupted by storm

Over 700 households in Estonia remain without power on Wednesday morning due to strong winds. Ferry services between the islands and Estonia mainland have also been disrupted.

The number of power outages amounted to over 4,800 at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. By 7:30 p.m., approximately 2,350 households were still without power. Power failures were mostly in Jarva and Rapla counties, state-owned electricity distribution system operator Elektrilevi said.

As of 7:55 a.m. on Wednesday morning, power had yet to be restored to 720 consumers, most of them in Jogeva and Tartu counties.

Strong winds also interrupted ferry traffic on the Sõru-Triigi and Ruhnu lines on Wednesday, ERR reported.

