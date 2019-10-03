Tartu City Council wants bars' reusable cup scheme to end

Tartu City Council believes a reusable cup scheme launched by four bars in the city last month is encouraging drinking in the street and should be stopped.

Bars Möku, Kivi, Barlova, and Naiiv started the scheme in September which saw the introduction of a cup which can be used in all four bars. It costs €2 upfront and customers receive a refund when they return their cup to the bar. The bars wanted to stop using single-use plastic cups which cannot be recycled, ERR News reported.

ERR in Estonian reported on Thursday that the City of Tartu Department of Entrepreneurship is unhappy with the initiative and believes it encourages people to drink in the street as customers can take their cups with them as they move from one bar to the next.

"The idea of ​​reducing the use of plastic is welcome, but it still contradicts law and order," said Trade Supervision Specialist, Merle Pau. "Drinking alcohol on the street is prohibited."

Naiiv board member Martin Maatee said they were not sure how their cup is different from the single-use plastic cups customers used to receive. Previously customers still took plastic cups with them but at least now they can be recycled rather than thrown away.

But Tartu City Council believes the circulation of the cups should be looked at separately.

Pau said they cannot deny Maatee's argument, but said: "We can't check all the bars and make sure customers don't take their cups elsewhere. But in this case, we know for sure that in these four places the circulation of cups encourages it [drinking in the street]."

The city hopes the bars will stop cooperating and each bar will only use their own cups. But owner of Kivi bar, Simo Türn, believes the initiative could expand and said there has been interest from other bars in the city.

Türn said the city council should look at the bigger picture. He said: "It could be normal in Tartu in the future to not have plastic cups but a common cup in circulation." Adding that with the capital of culture coming to the city in 2024 it could be a good advertisement for the city and entrepreneurs.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!