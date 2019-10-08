ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
ISS detains suspects for unlawfully handling explosives ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Explosives.
Explosives. Source: mil.ee
News

Two men have been detained by the Internal Security Service (ISS) suspected of unlawfully handling nearly three kilograms of explosive substances and could face up to 10 years imprisonment.

ISS personnel at the end of September detected nearly three kilograms of an explosive substance in Lääne-Viru County and detained two men, aged 35 and 29. The men were declared suspects in the unlawful handling of an explosive substance, explosive ordnance, and an explosive device or an essential component of a device.

ISS said that to inform residents about the obligations related to weapons and reduce the number of unregistered firearms, the police are conducting a campaign in October to encourage residents to relinquish their unregistered weapons.

Liisa Nuut, district prosecutor at the Viru District Prosecutor's office, said it's the right time to join the campaign and get rid of unlawful weapons. 

"Each person has the possibility to voluntarily relinquish a firearm, an explosive device or an essential component thereof, ordnance or explosive substance in their illicit disposal. In such case the person is freed from criminal responsibility," Nuut said.

Residents who think they could have found such items are cautioned against attempting to remove or transport the items. They should inform the emergency services and follow the instructions provided to them.

Unlawful handling of explosive substances in a big amount, an explosive device, or an essential component, is punishable with up to ten years' imprisonment in Estonia.

The criminal proceeding is being conducted by ISS and led by the Viru District Prosecutor's Office.

-- 

Editor: Helen Wright

internal security servicelääne-viru county


