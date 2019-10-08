Paper: US, Baltics agree to protect energy infrastructure from cyberattacks

Postimees and BNS reported on Monday that Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and the United States of America had agreed to increase protection of the Baltic energy grid from cyberattacks as they disconnect from the Russian electricity grid.

Estonian Minister of Economy and Infrastructure Taavi Aas, Lithuanian Minister of Energy Zygimantas Vaiciunas, US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, and Latvian Minister of Economy Ralfs Nemiro signed cooperation agreements in Vilnius on Monday, and called the agreement "a critical moment for the Baltic States in strengthening cybersecurity" in strategic energy infrastructure.

"We see a crucial role that [the] US could play in assisting the Baltic States with strategic and technical support," the four officials said (link in English) in a joint declaration.

Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are on track to integrate into the European energy grid by 2025, breaking their dependence on the Russian grid.

Despite joining the European Union and NATO in 2004, the Baltic states are still part of a Russian-controlled power grid.

--

