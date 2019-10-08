ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Paper: US, Baltics agree to protect energy infrastructure from cyberattacks

Baltic Ministers and US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry signing the agreement.
Baltic Ministers and US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry signing the agreement. Source: Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.
Postimees and BNS reported on Monday that Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and the United States of America had agreed to increase protection of the Baltic energy grid from cyberattacks as they disconnect from the Russian electricity grid.

Estonian Minister of Economy and Infrastructure Taavi Aas, Lithuanian Minister of Energy Zygimantas Vaiciunas, US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, and Latvian Minister of Economy Ralfs Nemiro signed cooperation agreements in Vilnius on Monday, and called the agreement "a critical moment for the Baltic States in strengthening cybersecurity" in strategic energy infrastructure.

"We see a crucial role that [the] US could play in assisting the Baltic States with strategic and technical support," the four officials said (link in English) in a joint declaration.

Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are on track to integrate into the European energy grid by 2025, breaking their dependence on the Russian grid.

Despite joining the European Union and NATO in 2004, the Baltic states are still part of a Russian-controlled power grid.

Editor: Helen Wright

lithuanialatviarick perryenergy policyunited states of america


About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Paper: US, Baltics agree to protect energy infrastructure from cyberattacks

