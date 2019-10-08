ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Cooperation agreement signed for Harju County unified transport system ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Free rides on county bus lines will still need to be validated.
Free rides on county bus lines will still need to be validated. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and the city of Tallinn are discussing the creation of a unified public transport ticketing system in Harju County.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas and Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kolvart signed a memorandum of cooperation on Tuesday, establishing the principles for future planning with regard to mobility in Tallinn and its neighboring areas.

The ministry and the capital city agreed on a shared set of objectives to reduce the negative environmental impact of transport in the Tallinn region, and highlighted that the planning of mobility should stem from shared principles that are not hampered by local governments' borders. 

The carbon footprint of Tallinn and its neighboring regions accounts for around 50 percent of all Estonia's transport emissions, which is why investments in sustainable mobility would be the most cost efficient in this area. The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications supports the initiative and will take the agreement into account when allocating EU support funds during the next budget period. 

Aas noted that cooperation is crucial for making commuting as easy as possible regardless of local government borders.

"We need to take into account that with our ever-growing population the number of cars cannot increase at this speed, otherwise our infrastructure will not be able to withstand it. I am glad that the Tallinn city government sees that these challenges need to be faced together," the minister said.

In order to meet the objective, various scenarios for improving mobility will be analyzed, and it is not ruled out that a joint agency may be created to coordinate the field in Harju County. The creation of a unified public transportation route network and ticketing system in the Tallinn region will also be weighed.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kolvart said that the capital city and its neighboring regions require a more coordinated approach to ensure the best possible coverage and maintenance of infrastructure, which in turn should improve competitiveness and social cohesion in the region.

In order to meet environmental objectives and ensure good interconnectivity, efficient alternatives to cars must be provided and the use of public transport and active means of mobility should be increased.

A safe network of cycle paths will also be developed in Tallinn and interconnected with cycle routes in Harju County in order to enable to better get around in the area. The city and the state also seek to render public transport faster and more competitive and improve tram transport services.

In order to implement the goals, a mobility council will be created for the Tallinn region, which is to start developing action programs and mapping investment needs for 2021-2035.

The city of Tallinn and the state will also propose for other interested local governments in Harju County to join the memorandum.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

public transportcity of tallinn


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
19:05

Government does not have data on how many Estonians live abroad

18:47

DigiDocService for digital signatures to be phased out

18:17

What the papers say: China, kringling and rising postal prices

18:00

Riigikogu committee skeptical of idea to legalize cannabis

17:42

Bill to set R&D funding at 1 percent by 2022 passes first reading

17:20

Bill puts electric vehicles grant at €5,000

17:03

President strips medal from former ISS officer who spied for Russia

16:25

Cooperation agreement signed for Harju County unified transport system

15:59

Two Estonians standing trial in Finland's largest money laundering case

15:30

Estonia meets recycling target by changing calculation method

14:35

Seeder: Riigikogu to discuss amending presidential election procedure

14:03

No fraud at Taltech governance institute, says university's report

13:27

Increase of drivers damaging railway crossing barriers

12:56

Statistics: Finnish tourists increased in August

12:24

Paper: US, Baltics agree to protect energy infrastructure from cyberattacks

11:52

ISS detains suspects for unlawfully handling explosives

11:33

Prime minister in Afghanistan: Estonia helping to ensure stability

11:01

Gallery: Port of Tallinn's renovated D passenger terminal opens

10:27

Gallery: Javelin Silver medalist Magnus Kirt arrives home

09:42

Unions and employers hope to agree minimum wage by Oct. 23

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: