Kaljulaid meets with Angela Merkel during Germany visit
President Kersti Kaljulaid met with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday during an official visit.
The two leaders discussed the digital society and e-governance solutions.
Kaljulaid introduced the Estonian e-health system to senior German officials. Digital sovereignty in Europe and cybersecurity were also discussed.
The Estonian president also met with President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble.
Editor: Helen Wright