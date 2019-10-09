Poet and translator Liisi Ojamaa dies

Poet, translator, literary critic and editor Liisi Ojamaa has died. She was 47.

Liisi Ojamaa translated over 60 books from English into Estonian, principally childrens' books and science fiction, but she was perhaps best known in Estonia for her debut poetry collection Lõputu juuli ("Endless July"), which was also included in a collection of several debut poets in Estonia, called Luulekassett '90.

A member of the Estonian Writers' Union, other poems she wrote, from the 1990s through to the 2010s, included Myyrid & wärawad ("Walls and gates"), Lootus ("Hope"), Ärasaatmata kirjad ("Unsent messages) and Jõgi asfaldi all ("River below the asphalt").

She had been diagnosed with a malignant tumor in 2018 and undergone surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatment, according to daily Õhtuleht (link in Estonian), noting that anybody's world would be turned upside down by such a diagnosis.

Liisi Ojamaa's father, Jüri Ojamaa, was also a noted translator and editor, principally of Russian literature, who died in 2017.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!