Gallery: Kalev/Cramo defeat Kazan Unics in VTB United League

Estonian basketball team Kalev/Cramo beat the Kazan Unics in the VTB United League 85:63 on Saturday at home.

Kalev/Cramo took the lead in the opening quarter with a one-point lead at 22:21. The Estonian team then scored 27 points against the opponent's eight and thus pulled ahead by 20 points at half time. In the third quarter, both teams scored 13 points and the decisive quarter went against the Estonians 62:42. However, the home team pulled it back, and won by a big margin with 85:63.

Kalev/Cramo's best player was Aigars Ške with 15 points, one rebound and three assists. Kristjan Kangur, Kyle Vinales and Sander Raieste added 14 to the team. Valerii Lihhodey, Alex Tyus, and Jamar Smith were the top scorers for Unics.

With two wins and one loss, Kalev/Cramo now ranks third in the Moscow region after Khimki of the Moscow region and Zenit from St. Petersburg. The Kazan Unics is ranked fifth in the league table.

VTB United League is an international professional men's club basketball league which was founded in 2008. It is made up of mostly Russian clubs, with some others from surrounding countries. Since 2013, it is the first tier of Russian professional club basketball.

Editor: Helen Wright

bc kalev cramobasket ball


