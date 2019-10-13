ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Two new stained glass windows revealed at Tallinn's Jaani kirik

On Sunday, two new stained glass windows designed by Dolores Hoffmann were opened at Jaani kirik (St. John's Church) in Tallinn to celebrate the worship service.

The first new stained glass window was installed in the church and the second one was installed on Sunday. 

More than 151 years old, the window frames and frames have recently been extensively restored. Last year, three large windows to the east were restored and two more to the south were completed this year. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

jaani kirik


About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

