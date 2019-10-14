Police arrested a man in Mustamäe in Tallinn on Monday afternoon with an explosive in his bag.

Police spokeswoman Marianne Ubaleht told ERR that a 28-year-old Estonian citizen was detained close to 4 p.m. near Mustamäe Shopping Center. The man did not enter the center.

The man's bag contained an explosive.

Police and rescue officers surrounded the scene and people were guided to a safe distance. By 5:45 p.m., the mine clearance work had been completed, the site was reopened for traffic and customers of the Mustamäe Shopping Center were able to return to the parking lot.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under the section on the illegal handling of explosive devices, which is being conducted by the Security Police and headed by the Northern District Prosecutor's Office.

ISS spokesman Harrys Puusepp said to ERR that the criminal proceedings concern the illegal handling of explosives.

According to him, so far there is no reason to believe that the suspect intended to do something with the help of explosives.

