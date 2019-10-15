ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallinn Cycling Strategy to cost €195 million ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Cycle path.
Cycle path. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Deputy Mayor Kalle Klandorf (Center) said on Tuesday it would cost €195 million to fully implement the city's cycling strategy 2018-2027 which envisions 11 percent of all traffic movements to be made by cyclists.

In a statement to Klandorf, Kaido Kukk (Isamaa), said bicycle users have wondered how much the city government have considered the strategy, asked about the cost of its implementation, and if Tallinn is addressing issues such as high curbs.

Klandorf said if the whole cycling strategy were implemented according to the principles outlined it would cost approximately €195 million. The strategy has also taken into account all street reconstruction projects commissioned by Tallinn.

More than 1,400 nonconformities were identified after cycling data was collected of which 280 were high curbs and 192 were uneven roads. So far, 59 of these have been fixed.

About 1,340 problem areas are still awaiting resolution, but the deputy mayor remained vague about plans to address those problems. "Repairs to the bike lanes will continue next year, within the budget," he said.

Klandorf said separating bike and car lanes with a physical barrier will not always be possible given the width of many streets, adding it could also prevent snow from being cleared in the winter.

"In the reconstruction of the streets, preference shall be given, where possible, to the allocated for cyclists. An example of this is Reidi tee and planned J.Kunderi. If there is no room for such a solution, parking will be restricted and available space for cyclists will be available. Examples of this include Pärnu mnt and Kaarli puiestee," he said.

Klandorf said the City of Tallinn stands for the development of bicycle traffic, and mentioned a memorandum of cooperation signed between the Mayor of Tallinn and the Minister of Economy, which aims, among other things, to develop a secure network of cycle paths connecting Tallinn to the rest of Harju Country.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinncycling


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:24

What the papers say: Pensions, stranded farmers, no pet cemetery for Tartu

17:58

Extraordinary €7 pension hike bill passes first reading in Riigikogu

17:21

Fingerprint and face recognition database postponed

16:44

Estonia ranks 17th in EU for gender equality

16:10

Kaljulaid invites Vladimir Putin to Estonia

15:37

KOKO Architects design wins competition for Tallinn's Central Market

15:18

Luminor opens direct USD correspondent account with Citi

14:56

Rail Baltic Estonia CEO resigns, to leave position next month

14:22

Estonia's first KFC to open in Tallinn next Thursday

13:49

M.V.Wool to halt production for two days to sterilize plant

13:14

VKG considering establishing solar power plant in Narva

12:51

Tallinn Cycling Strategy to cost €195 million

12:10

Over 800 reservists summoned for snap exercise Okas 2019

11:55

Wind turbine construction continues at Aidu after Sõnajalgs' legal win

11:23

Seeder: Feels like Bank of Estonia has formed new party

10:54

Changes to basic school exams to be discussed in public hearing

10:01

Estonian IPU delegation condemns Turkey's actions in Syria

09:36

Weapons amnesty launches after 10-year hiatus

08:50

Reinsalu: European unity on Ukraine is vital

14.10

Raul Rebane: Heroes are made heroic by behavior, not achievements

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: