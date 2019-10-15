Tallinn Cycling Strategy to cost €195 million

Deputy Mayor Kalle Klandorf (Center) said on Tuesday it would cost €195 million to fully implement the city's cycling strategy 2018-2027 which envisions 11 percent of all traffic movements to be made by cyclists.

In a statement to Klandorf, Kaido Kukk (Isamaa), said bicycle users have wondered how much the city government have considered the strategy, asked about the cost of its implementation, and if Tallinn is addressing issues such as high curbs.

Klandorf said if the whole cycling strategy were implemented according to the principles outlined it would cost approximately €195 million. The strategy has also taken into account all street reconstruction projects commissioned by Tallinn.

More than 1,400 nonconformities were identified after cycling data was collected of which 280 were high curbs and 192 were uneven roads. So far, 59 of these have been fixed.

About 1,340 problem areas are still awaiting resolution, but the deputy mayor remained vague about plans to address those problems. "Repairs to the bike lanes will continue next year, within the budget," he said.

Klandorf said separating bike and car lanes with a physical barrier will not always be possible given the width of many streets, adding it could also prevent snow from being cleared in the winter.

"In the reconstruction of the streets, preference shall be given, where possible, to the allocated for cyclists. An example of this is Reidi tee and planned J.Kunderi. If there is no room for such a solution, parking will be restricted and available space for cyclists will be available. Examples of this include Pärnu mnt and Kaarli puiestee," he said.

Klandorf said the City of Tallinn stands for the development of bicycle traffic, and mentioned a memorandum of cooperation signed between the Mayor of Tallinn and the Minister of Economy, which aims, among other things, to develop a secure network of cycle paths connecting Tallinn to the rest of Harju Country.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!