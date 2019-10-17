Paper: President's term could be shortened and benefits reduced

Former Supreme Court Judge Rait Maruste (Reform Party), in a Postimees editorial , suggests how the president's election process could be changed, including proposing a one-time seven-year term of office and fewer benefits.

Maruste put forward detailed ideas regarding how to change the presidential election process such as, only being able to nominate candidates once; local government electors should be elected no later than two months before election day; and nominated candidates should be interviewed in an open session of the Riigikogu two weeks before election day.

If the election goes to the polls, Maruste writes, the majority of the votes cast should be enough to elect a candidate.

Critically, Maruste said, the Presidential Benefits Act could be revised to bring benefits to the coma and the parliamentary state.

Currently, the president is allowed to serve two five-year terms in succession.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!