Paper: President's term could be shortened and benefits reduced

Elections to the 2016 presidential election in the Estonia Concert Hall.
Elections to the 2016 presidential election in the Estonia Concert Hall. Source: ERR
Former Supreme Court Judge Rait Maruste (Reform Party), in a Postimees editorial, suggests how the president's election process could be changed, including proposing a one-time seven-year term of office and fewer benefits.

Maruste put forward detailed ideas regarding how to change the presidential election process such as, only being able to nominate candidates once; local government electors should be elected no later than two months before election day; and nominated candidates should be interviewed in an open session of the Riigikogu two weeks before election day.

If the election goes to the polls, Maruste writes, the majority of the votes cast should be enough to elect a candidate.

Critically, Maruste said, the Presidential Benefits Act could be revised to bring benefits to the coma and the parliamentary state.

Currently, the president is allowed to serve two five-year terms in succession.

Editor: Helen Wright

