Economic minister sends national energy, climate plan for approvals round

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Centre) has sent Estonia's National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) through 2030 for an interministerial round of approvals.

The goal of the plan is to give Estonian people, enterprises and EU member states information regarding what kind of measures Estonia is to use to achieve its energy and climate-related goals. Namely, much work will need to be done in the coming decades to move toward a climate-neutral economy, and cooperation in the industry, transport and energy sectors will be important, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications said.

According to Aas, the NECP is necessary for the public and entrepreneurs to be able to plan their activities and prepare the necessary investments to achieve these climate goals.

"These are very important decisions that have a huge financial impact, and they certainly cannot be made in a hurry," he said in a press release.

Aas emphasized that it is reasonable to move gradually toward cleaner energy production, without doing harm to Estonia's energy security or jobs in Ida-Viru County.

After approval from the ministries is received, the NECP will then be sent to the government for review and approval. The government, in turn, is to forward the plan to the European Commission by the end of the year at latest.

All EU states submit NECPs

The NECP is a communication to be submitted to the European Commission every ten years on a member state's energy and climate objectives as well as the measures to be taken to achieve them. The submission of this communication is based on the Governance of the Energy Union and Climate Action regulation.

Estonia's new NECP is based on existing development documents and brings together measures and actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy efficiency and increase the use of renewable energy.

The plan has been drawn up jointly by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, the Ministry of the Environment, the Ministry of Rural Affairs and the Ministry of Finance.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!