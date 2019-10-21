Aircraft over 20 years of age cannot be used on Saaremaa route

New regulations banning aircraft over 20 years of age flying between Tallinn and Kuressaare in Saaremaa have been added to the terms of the tender to find an airline company to serve the route.

The terms of the competition were amended by the Department of Highways at the request of Madis Kallas, the elder of the Saare County, who was supported by the Minister of Economy Taavi Aas, ERR reported on Monday.

Kallas put forward the request on the basis that with aircraft over 20 years old it is impossible to achieve a significant improvement in the quality of passenger service.

Due to changes in the conditions of the tender, the deadline for proposal submissions has been postponed for a month until December 20.

