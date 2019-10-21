Estonian border guards find man stuck in fence

Border officials while on patrol in the Setomaa region in southeastern Estonia discovered a man who had got stuck in a chain-link fence on the Russian side.

Border guards detected movement close to the temporary control line near Vommorski village at 9 a.m. on Saturday, the South Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board said. The border officials discovered that a man had become entangled in the chain-link fence on the Russian side.

Information about the incident was relayed to border guards of Russia. The Russian authorities apprehended the man, who turned out to be a citizen of Russia and took him to a border guard base to determine the circumstances of the incident.

