Estonian border guards find man stuck in fence ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
An Estonian border guard at the country's border in Southeastern Estonia.
An Estonian border guard at the country's border in Southeastern Estonia. Source: Tauno Tõhk/Government Office
Border officials while on patrol in the Setomaa region in southeastern Estonia discovered a man who had got stuck in a chain-link fence on the Russian side.

Border guards detected movement close to the temporary control line near Vommorski village at 9 a.m. on Saturday, the South Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board said. The border officials discovered that a man had become entangled in the chain-link fence on the Russian side.

Information about the incident was relayed to border guards of Russia. The Russian authorities apprehended the man, who turned out to be a citizen of Russia and took him to a border guard base to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Editor: Helen Wright



About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

