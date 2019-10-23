Kaljulaid meets new Emporer and robots in Japan

President Kersti Kaljulaid, who is on an official visit to Japan this week, shook hands with Emperor Naruhito at his coronation ceremony and met robots.

"While yesterday in Japan was declared a public holiday due to the coronation celebration, today we had different encounters with humans and robots," Kaljulaid wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Kaljulaid will also meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and discuss bilateral co-operation on digital and cyber security issues and the UN Security Council.

--

