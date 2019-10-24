ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
New member of Supreme Court appointed by Riigikogu ({{commentsTotal}})

Kalev Saar.
Kalev Saar. Source: Erik Peinar/Riigikogu
On Thursday, the Riigikogu appointed lawyer Kalev Saar to the Supreme Court, on the proposal of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

68 members of the Riigikogu voted in favor of the appointment of the island and one abstained.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Ville Kõve, said Kalev Saare is an experienced and recognized lawyer whose previous work experience enables him to contribute significantly to the work of the Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court and development of Estonian civil law.

Saar's professional activities began in 1996 with the law firm Lepik & Luhaäär, where he worked as a lawyer. From 2005 until now, Saare has worked as a sworn attorney at COBALT (formerly known as Lepik & Luhaäär, LAWIN). 

In addition, Saar has been contributing to the design and development of the Civil Law course at the University of Tartu since 2003. 

Saar will start his duties on Dec. 1.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

kalev saar


