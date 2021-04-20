Health Board: 536 new cases diagnosed, four deaths

536 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Tuesday.

301 cases were recorded in Harju County and 243 cases were in Tallinn.

Sixty-one cases were reported in Ida-Viru County, 44 in Lääne-Viru County, 29 in Tartu County, 25 in Viljandi County, 22 in Pärnu County, nine in Põlva County and eight in Saare County.

There were six cases in Järva County, five each in Võru and Valga counties, three each in Rapla, Lääne and Jõgeva Counties, and one new case in Hiiu County. Eleven cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 5,800 tests were analyzed which gives a positive share of 9.2 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 574.7 per 100,000 inhabitants.

437 patients are being treated in hospital, 30 fewer than on Monday, and 35 new cases were opened during the last day. There are 53 patients in intensive care, 38 are using ventilators.

The average age of patients in hospital is 69 years, and 341 (78 percent) of all patients are over 60 years of age.

Four people who had tested positive for coronavirus died during the last day, taking the total to 1,104.

2,615 people were vaccinated during the day. So far, 289,508 people have been vaccinated and 86,768 people have received both doses.

57 percent of the over 70s have been vaccinated. More than 60 percent of the 70+ age group have been vaccinated in Hiiu, Jõgeva, Järva, Lääne, Lääne-Viru, Põlva, Pärnu, Rapla, Saare, Tartu, Viljandi and Võru counties.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!