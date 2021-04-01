Where can I find coronavirus vaccination information in Estonia?

This week the Health Board starting sending out leaflets with information about the coronavirus vaccination process in Estonia. The information can also be found online.

While the Health Board only published leaflets in Estonian and Russian, an English language website can be viewed at https://vaktsineeri.ee/en/.

"Based on the current schedule for vaccine deliveries, the wider vaccination of the population in Estonia will be able to begin in May," said Üllar Lanno, director-general of the Health Board.

"In order that we are properly prepared, we have launched a nationwide information campaign, as well as last week launching a new COVID-19 vaccination website, and we will post these leaflets which cover all of the main points regarding vaccination to hundreds of thousands of homes in Estonia this week."

The websites contain comprehensive information about the process of vaccinating against COVID-19, as well as details about the various vaccines.

An online public information session about coronavirus vaccination in Estonia was held on Wednesday (March 16) featuring government members and health experts.

The two-hour discussion can be rewatched here with English translation.

