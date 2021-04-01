Where can I find coronavirus vaccination information in Estonia?

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The Health Board has started a coronavirus vaccination information campaign. Source: The Health Board.
News

This week the Health Board starting sending out leaflets with information about the coronavirus vaccination process in Estonia. The information can also be found online.

While the Health Board only published leaflets in Estonian and Russian, an English language website can be viewed at https://vaktsineeri.ee/en/.

"Based on the current schedule for vaccine deliveries, the wider vaccination of the population in Estonia will be able to begin in May," said Üllar Lanno, director-general of the Health Board.

"In order that we are properly prepared, we have launched a nationwide information campaign, as well as last week launching a new COVID-19 vaccination website, and we will post these leaflets which cover all of the main points regarding vaccination to hundreds of thousands of homes in Estonia this week."

The websites contain comprehensive information about the process of vaccinating against COVID-19, as well as details about the various vaccines.

Watch again

An online public information session about coronavirus vaccination in Estonia was held on Wednesday (March 16) featuring government members and health experts.

The two-hour discussion can be rewatched here with English translation. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:29

Estonia Explained: 'Is this a singing nation?'

18:00

Leo Rummel: Estonia needs a major science and technology discovery center

17:37

Vladimir Svet: Let us make mass testing happen in Lasnamäe

16:54

Where can I find coronavirus vaccination information in Estonia?

16:29

Analysis: Public becoming more mobile despite restrictions

16:23

Jaanus Karilaid: Pandemic to provide state reform spark

16:03

Estonia to create database for biometric identification system

15:34

Prime minister: Coronavirus infection rate has fallen to 0.85

15:29

Vaccine selection has slowed down vaccination process in Ida-Viru County

15:04

Government approves extension of coronavirus restrictions

15:03

Estonian Textile Artists' Union annual award winners announced

14:58

Foreign minister, interior minister still not joined Center Party

14:43

Foreign minister declines to comment on expulsion of Chinese diplomat

14:31

Video: Ott Tänak flooring it on Croatian roads in Hyundai training session

14:02

Legal expert: Saaremaa drunk driver murder verdict a significant precedent

13:47

Media union wants priority vaccination for journalists

13:14

NATO jets intercept Russian aircraft during 'unusual level of activity'

12:43

Winners of Golden Record 2021 announced

12:28

Organizers postpone youth song and dance festival until 2023

12:12

State forestry commission reports 2020 revenue of €187.5 million

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: