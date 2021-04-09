Hospital occupancy rate falls to 60 percent

The occupancy rate of hospitals in north and south Estonia has fallen to 60 percent and soon it may be possible to gradually restart scheduled treatment.

On Friday, the Health Board reported 608 people with coronavirus are being treated in hospital and the number of covid-19 patients in need of treatment has started to recede.

"The occupancy rate of hospitals is at the level of 60 percent both in the north and in the south. Maybe soon we will be able to move some departments back to conventional care," said Üllar Lanno, director general of the Health Board, on Friday.

The 14-day infection rate is now 866.23 per 100,000 inhabitants but needs to fall to 600 for restrictions to be reduced. The current figure is three times higher than a year ago during the first wave of the coronavirus.

Two weeks ago hospital occupancy had reached critical levels in north Estonia and patients were being sent to Tartu and Pärnu for treatment. At the peak, more than 700 patients were being treated in hospitals across the country.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!