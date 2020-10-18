An occasional complaint we hear is that there is no facility within ERR News' site for commenting on a given article.

This is in fact not the case, and there are two ways in which readers can comment, one being registered and another which can be anonymous.

Registered comments

The comment box underneath every article generally requires a log-in via an Estonian ID card.

Message to the editor

For those who do not have an Estonian ID card – and in recognition of the fact that many of our readers are outside Estonia in any case – the message to the editor facility can be used (see picture), also at the bottom of the article. This will, as the name suggests, contact the editor directly via a direct email linked to the site, and not to the reader's email.

ERR News comments facility. Source: ERR

Required fields are name, email and message, which readers can fill in as they see fit (i.e. text of some description must be entered into the fields) followed by a pretty simple captcha image-type stage.

Readers can also contact the author or editor of the piece whose name appears at bottom directly, or ERR News' general email – addresses are on the 'about us' section.

Additionally, ERR News articles are shared on our own Facebook and Twitter pages.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!