Estonia's women finish 42nd, men 66th at Chess Olympiad

Estonia's women's team finished 42nd and the men's team 66th as the 46th Chess Olympiad concluded in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Sunday.

The women's team lost a painful final-round match to Hungary that likely cost them a top-20 finish, while the men closed with a win over Nepal.

On the top boards against Hungary, Mai Narva and Margareth Olde drew their games, while Sofia Blokhin and Grete Olde were beaten on boards three and four.

A victory would most likely have seen the women finish in the top 20. Instead, with 13 match points, they placed 42nd among the 189 teams taking part. China took gold with 20 match points, Kazakhstan, silver with 18, and India claimed bronze with 17 points.

Individually, the Estonian women performed strongly.: Margareth Olde and Sofia Blokhin scored 7.5 and 7 points out of 10 respectively, raising their ratings by around 30 points each.

In the Open category, the Estonian men's team faced 127th-seeded Nepal. Ilja Siroš and Dion Krivenko won with Black on boards two and four, while Kirill Chukavin, playing White on board three, lost.

On the top board, Aleksandr Volodin found himself in a critical position with White. But luck went Estonia's way this time — Volodin managed to draw, securing a 2.5–1.5 match victory.

Estonia finished 66th among 206 teams competing with 12 match points. Individually, Siroš was Estonia's most successful player, scoring 5.5 points from eight games.

Host nation Uzbekistan won the Open category comfortably with 20 points. India finished second with 18, and Germany took third, also on 18.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!